The house next door to Keira Knightly’s charming Love Actually mews house is for sale! Let’s take a look around and get in the mood to rewatch what we’d say is one of the best Christmas movies of all time.

Fans of the festive rom-com will know that Juliette’s house is pink. The sleek black one next door is officially on the market for no less than £3.25 million.

House from the Love Actually mews exterior

Located in Notting Hill’s famous and picturesque St Luke’s Mews, this old house has been given a thoroughly modern makeover. ‘This architecturally re-imagined house is positioned just next door to the famous pink house where Mark – played by Andrew Lincoln – confesses his love for Keira Knightley’s character Juliet,’ says Chelsea Whelan, Partner in Knight Frank’s Notting Hill office.

‘Designed by Andy Martin architects, the property’s black and white exterior is a contrast to the pretty pink house next door, and offers a contemporary take on a traditional mews home. The light throughout the three-bedroom house is captured creatively through the use of timber and glass,’ says Chelsea.

Kitchen

On the ground floor, you’ll be greeted by this light and bright, open-plan kitchen and dining room. Both areas have been thoughtfully orientated to make the most of the south-facing light.

The kitchen is kitted out with a breakfast bar and sleek stainless steel fitted units. The window can be frosted or ‘unfrosted’ at the click of a button, depending on if you want more privacy or more light.

Dining room

This space showcases some gorgeous Scandinavian kitchen ideas, with a bespoke Schotten & Hansenwhich Siberian lurch wood wall. This wooden wall is a ‘red thread’ repeated throughout the house.

Seamless concrete floors are both stylish and durable, and underfloor heating brings warmth. At the far end of the room, there’s a glass wall, also frosted for privacy while still allowing natural light to flow in.

Roof terrace

‘A decked roof terrace features an outdoor kitchenette, a hot tub, and views across the rooftops of the neighbouring picturesque properties,’ says Chelsea. When can we move in? If you like the look of the outdoor furniture, we tracked it down at Argos, for just £150.

Downstairs on the basement floor, there is an entertainment room and an additional bathroom. Upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom and fitted wardrobes.

The stylish principal suite spans the entire second floor and has a cosy window seat for a morning coffee. Take a closer look at Knight Frank.