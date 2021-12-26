We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We asked Lynsey Crombie, AKA the Queen of Clean, for her top tips for cleaning after Christmas. She revealed the one thing we forget to clean post-Christmas: our dining chairs.

Cleaning and tidying after the festive period is daunting but armed with the best cleaning products, a good playlist, and Lynsey’s tips, we’ll be halfway there.

The one thing we forget to clean after Christmas

‘Clean up dining chairs,’ says Lynsey. ‘They would have had extra bums and sticky fingers over Christmas.’

She says your best dining chairs, whether they’re fabric or leather, can always be vacuumed. The cleaning queen recommends using a crevice tool, £4 at Amazon, for getting right down into the sides, picking up any crumbs or other bits and pieces.

‘If they’re leather, use warm soapy water and a thick microfibre cloth to wash them. Buff dry. Then, once a month, use a leather cleaning product on them just to keep the leather nice and soft and looking lovely,’ she adds.

If your chairs are fabric, you can give them a light steam. ‘If you can use a steam cleaner, this is great as it lifts dirt and breaks down any odours,’ Lynsey tells us.

‘If you can’t get your hands on a steam cleaner, use the Dr Beckmann product which is an upholstery cleaner and has a brush head – it’s really effective.’ She suggests turning your dining chairs upside down, cleaning the legs, and cleaning the foot of them.

‘Somehow these do actually get quite dirty!’ she adds. Take off any removable covers and give them a wash too.

On any wooden surfaces, use a Marigold Let It Shine microfibre cloth, at Amazon, and warm water to kill germs. If there are any tougher marks from food, try using a normal surface cleaner to help get them to budge.

If you’ve had a busy Christmas and have done lots of hosting, the chances are your dining area is in need of a good bit of care and cleaning. Follow Lynsey Queen of Clean on Instagram at @Lynsey_QueenofClean for more cleaning tips.

Now it’s time to tackle those dining chairs.