If you need something to keep you busy over the next few weeks try your hand at the Macrame trend. No longer just for boho interiors, it is jazzing up Christmas too.

Macrame has long been an enduring interiors trend for getting the boho look. However, while a macrame wall hanging could set you back upwards of £30 at Urban Outfitters or John Lewis. This trendy craft is surprisingly easy to do yourself, and inexpensive.

Hobbycraft has seen a 149 per cent increase in searches for macrame on the Hobbycraft website. The brand only launched its macrame cord in February, but so far they have sold over 59,000 balls of yarn.

The classic cream and more vibrant mustard have been among the most popular colours of yarn that have been purchased. The brand expects the popularity to continue to grow into 2021.

While macrame hanging pots and wall hangings are a beloved feature in any boho-inspired interior, macrame has found a new home. The knotting craft has carved out a space among the Christmas decorations.

Hobbycraft’s how to make macrame baubles tutorial has had over 6,800 viewers since being posted. It is one of our favourite uses of the craft as it can be used to update most baubles. And is something we will definitely be trying on our own Christmas trees.

If you are tempted to give the macrame trend a go this Christmas all you need is a pair of scissors, yarn and a bauble. Hobbycraft has a range of ceramic baubles that you can decorate, however you wish to add an extra touch of personalisation.

This year Hobbycraft has seen a 30 per cent increase in overall sales compared to the same time last year. Many of us have picked up crafting as a way to pass the time, and Macrame has been among the breakout trends we’ve turned to.

‘We anticipate this Christmas is going to be the biggest handmade Christmas ever,’ says Katherine Paterson, Customer Director at Hobbycraft.

‘The nation embraced all things crafts related during lockdown, and fell back in love with old past times. This festive season is the perfect opportunity for people to put these newfound skills to use, and create something filled with love for family and friends.’