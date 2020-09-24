We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Giving your home the bespoke treatment has just got a whole lot easier thanks to Cricut, the genius new gadget every DIY-er needs to know about.

Since January, Hobbycraft has seen a 10 per cent increase in searches for Cricut. And we have a feeling this number is going to keep on growing as we get close to Christmas – your decorations will never be the same again.

The Cricut is more than just a hot new crafting trend. It can be used to customise anything around the home, even if you don’t have much artistic skill.

What is a Cricut?

The smart digital cutting machine can write, cut and score on a range of materials. This is the perfect piece of kit for those who love doing things themselves but want that professional finish.

The machine works by connecting to your smartphone or computer. Through an app called Design Space, you can create designs and turn them into bespoke wall decals, kitchen labels, birthday banners and a lot more.

The machine will cut through most materials, including vinyl, iron-on, cardstock and peel-and-stick label paper, allowing you to transform any surface. We told you it was clever!

One of our favourite circuit projects has to be creating cute kitchen labels that would make the Home Edit duo from Netflix jealous. You can also use the machine to create wall stickers for a truly unique feature wall.

Which is the best Cricut for beginners?

There is a huge range of Cricut machines to choose from. However, if you are a beginner we would recommend opting for the Cricut joy. Priced at £179, it is the most affordable option and is the perfect intro to creating designs to decorate your home with.

However, it has a couple of limitation, it can only be used for cutting and writing, not scoring. It can also only create designs that are 4 inches wide and four feet long.

For the more experienced crafters, the Cricut Explore Air will allow you to create large designs. It is faster and can also be used to score materials.

Buy now: Cricut Joy, £179, Hobbycraft

The Cricut Maker is the top tier version, that will allow your creative imagination to run wild. The biggest perk is that it can be used on heavier and thicker materials including fabric. It is also compatible with a larger range of cutting tools, to create a range of different effects.

Are you tempted to create your own bespoke home?