Since it’s launch in 2010 MADE has quickly become the go-to site for high-end, on-trend furniture and home accessories at prices that won’t break the bank. And now the brand has revealed that following it’s continued success it has launched a new pop up showroom in Stockholm, its first venture into Sweden.

Open to the public until the 6th of June at The Lobby, Regeringsgatan 61 – in one of Stockholm’s most popular shopping districts – the showroom will give visitors the opportunity to test out bestselling products, before shopping via the app, on their smartphones, on in-store iPads, or with a MADE team member to complete their purchase.

There will also be a number of workshops – including a terrarium making workshop – events, and panel talks on offer where attendees can learn more from the design team at MADE about how ranges are brought to life.

The debut of the temporary showroom follows the news that the brand will be expanding into Sweden and Denmark this spring, with a commitment to launching online in four new markets across Europe in 2019.

Commenting Philippe Chainieux, CEO of MADE said: ‘The move into the Nordics is an important milestone for us in our journey to becoming Europe’s favourite and leading design brand. Sweden has a thriving hub of design savvy customers and we’re thrilled to bring a fresh collection of great quality products from independent designers to the Swedish people.’

Jo Jackson, Chief Creative Officer added: ‘As a digitally-native brand, our online experience will always lead but a real-life experience can still be a valuable midpoint in that customer journey. From being able to touch and feel fabrics, getting personal style advice, participating in workshops where you can learn new skills – we know these are all steps to building a deeper, and more personalised relationship with our customer. We’ll continue to innovate that experience both on and offline.’

