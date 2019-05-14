MADE launches new Stockholm showroom – could it be ready take on IKEA?

Is Scandi style on the horizon?
Miriam Habtesellasie

Since it’s launch in 2010 MADE has quickly become the go-to site for high-end, on-trend furniture and home accessories at prices that won’t break the bank. And now the brand has revealed that following it’s continued success it has launched a new pop up showroom in Stockholm, its first venture into Sweden.

Open to the public until the 6th of June at The Lobby, Regeringsgatan 61 – in one of Stockholm’s most popular shopping districts – the showroom will give visitors the opportunity to test out bestselling products, before shopping via the app, on their smartphones, on in-store iPads, or with a MADE team member to complete their purchase.

made come stockholm showroom

Image credit: MADE

There will also be a number of workshops – including a terrarium making workshop – events, and panel talks on offer where attendees can learn more from the design team at MADE about how ranges are brought to life.

made com stockholm showroom

Image credit: MADE

The debut of the temporary showroom follows the news that the brand will be expanding into Sweden and Denmark this spring, with a commitment to launching online in four new markets across Europe in 2019.

Commenting Philippe Chainieux, CEO of MADE said: ‘The move into the Nordics is an important milestone for us in our journey to becoming Europe’s favourite and leading design brand. Sweden has a thriving hub of design savvy customers and we’re thrilled to bring a fresh collection of great quality products from independent designers to the Swedish people.’

made come stockholm showroom

Image credit: MADE.COM

Jo Jackson, Chief Creative Officer added: ‘As a digitally-native brand, our online experience will always lead but a real-life experience can still be a valuable midpoint in that customer journey. From being able to touch and feel fabrics, getting personal style advice, participating in workshops where you can learn new skills – we know these are all steps to building a deeper, and more personalised relationship with our customer. We’ll continue to innovate that experience both on and offline.’

Would you make the trip to visit?

