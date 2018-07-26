The Cosy Blue collection hits Debenhams stores on Monday – and you're the first see it

Don’t tell us we never treat you, lovely readers! Today, we’re spoiling you with an exclusive first look of the latest range from Maisons du Monde at Debenhams. Called Cosy Blue, it shows how shades from teal to navy can add a surprising amount of warmth and ‘Hygge’ to a home. So if you were thinking blues only worked in the context of a breezy coastal look, prepare to have your mind blown!

The history behind the collaboration: Debenhams just upped its homeware game with a new concession

The pieces – starting at just £2.39 – will be available at concessions in Debenhams White City, Birmingham and Manchester flagship stores, and also online at Maisons du Monde.

‘Bringing together a palette of blues and greens with touches of sugar coated chestnut and warm brown, Cosy Blue encapsulates the secrets of scandi lifestyle,’ says a Maisons du Monde spokesperson. ‘Light wood, velvet, autumnal scented candles, cushions of woven wool and braided tartan add up to the perfect setting for hibernating and snuggling down.’

There are pieces for every space but we’re started in the dining room, with these tabletop pieces.

Available soon: Two-Tone Ceramic Vase , £35.99, Maisons du Monde

Available soon: Blue Ceramic Vase with Raindrop Print, £29.99, Maisons du Monde

Available soon: Grey Linen and Cotton Tablecloth, £59.99, Maisons du Monde

And if you have your eye on those gorgeous Ercol-style chairs, the good news is that they are already available.

Buy now: Alba Rubber Wood Vintage Chair, £73.49, Maisons du Monde

This look really comes into its own in cosier spaces like living rooms and bedrooms. And these pieces could work in either. Layer different textures of throw over a bed or sofa to make it seem all the more luxurious and inviting. then use natural textures – such as this willow wood star – to ground the look.

Available soon: Indigo Faux Fur Throw, £120, Maisons du Monde

Available soon: Blue Grey Faux Fur Rug, £35.99, Maisons du Monde

Available soon: Blue Grey Faux Fur Throw, £120, Maisons du Monde

Available soon: Blue Velvet Two Tier Pendant, £44.39, Maisons du Monde

Available soon: Willow Star Wall Art, £8.39, Maisons du Monde

You’ll also be able to order the two-tone sideboard online or in store at Debenhams from Monday.

Available soon: Daphnee Solid Pine Sideboard, £299.50, Maisons du Monde

Last but not least we have this office space. Calming blue is an ideal backdrop for a working area, especially when you’re on a tight deadline or dealing with a particularly tricky task.

We’ve already added the pegboard and wood star pendant to next week’s shopping list.

Available soon: Mint and Gold Metal Lamp, £39.59, Maisons du Mode

Available soon: Pegboard with 2 Shelves, £35.99, Maisons du Monde

Available soon: Blue Magnetic Montage Board, £27.59, Maisons du Monde

Available soon: Wood Star Pendant, £47.99, Maisons du Monde

Can’t wait ’til Monday? You can order these online right now…

Buy now: Melting Solid Mango Wood Vintage Desk, £459, Maisons du Monde

Buy now: Ice Navy Blue Chair, £73.49, Maisons du Monde

Love it? We’ll be adding shopping links as soon as the range goes online on Monday, so watch this space!