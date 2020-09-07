We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This isn’t just any sleep range, this is the Marks & Spencer’s sleep range! The Sleep Shop is back for the new season, offering everything from premium bedding to calming room fragrances to appeal to the senses.

The star of this year’s collection is already the dreamy teddy fleece duvet…

M&S Teddy fleece duvet

Indulge in the ultimate comfort as temperatures start to drop with the Marks & Spencer teddy fleece duvet. This irresistibly cosy, fleece duvet is ideal as an everyday comforter on those chilly evenings in. Adding some much-needed warmth and texture to breathable cotton bedding – to provide a blissful bedding combination.

The one-stop Sleep Shop is curated to help customers get the best night’s sleep possible, whilst aiding their overall wellbeing in the process. From finding the perfect mattress, to bedding that helps to regulate body temperature during the night, to soothing scented candles and pillow sprays to relax and unwind with at the end of the day.

Shoppers are already showing huge appreciation for the cosy duvet, after it was shared on the M&S Instagram feed. The fluffy 10.5 tog duvet has warmed the hearts of shoppers.

‘Life-changing duvet’ states one enthusiastic follower.

One shopper, who already owns said teddy fleece, writes, ‘This teddy fleece is the best thing ever in colder months! I use as a quilt and as it’s weightier, it’s heaven. I put it under my fitted sheet in warmer months and sleep on it ❤️😴 ‘.

Another claims, ‘Teddy fleeces are the best purchase for colder weather ⭐️’. While another exclaims, ‘ This looks so cosy. I love the teddy fleece xx’. We couldn’t agree more, this bedding arrangement looks so snug and inviting – perfect for the change of season.

There’s just something about this institutional shopping power-house that guarantees that whatever it is, whether it be prawn cocktail sandwiches or cotton briefs, they do it just a little better than the rest.

That’s not to the say other retailers aren’t hitting the mark, it’s simply saying M&S provides an indisputable excellence.