If there is one thing better than perusing the latest home collection in Next, it is finding a way to make our money work for us in order to buy the whole collection.

So how do you feel about snapping up a free £150 while saving for that mirror you’ve had your eye on? Because according to Martin Lewis that is what you could do just that by switching bank account to NatWest.

Switching bank accounts

‘NatWest has joined the bank switching war, they are now bribing you to switch to them,’ the MoneySavingExpert explained on This Morning.

‘It is a legal bribe so take it!’ he adds. ‘And its sister bank RBS will pay you £150 if you switch to any of its accounts.’

When it comes to switching to a NatWest account, Money guru Martin Lewis suggests switching bank account to the reward account. There is a £2 free, but you get 2 per cent cashback on household bills paid by direct debit.

The Natwest website says that on average it’s Reward customers earn £83 a year in Rewards based on monthly bills of £345. Paying the bills will never have felt so good.

The only catch is that you have to pay in £1,500 a month to the account. If that sounds like a lot, it means that you will need a salary of £21.5 K a year. You will also need to make sure all of your salaries are paid into the one account.

‘If you don’t want to pay the monthly fee, there is a standard newest model, fee-free,’ explains Martin Lewis.

The everyday bank account is made for simple day-to-day banking. It comes with an easy to use mobile banking app, contactless Visa Debit Card, and that all-important £150 when switching bank account from your current account.

To qualify for the £150 cashback you will need to apply and open a new account or switch into an existing account by the 6th December 2019. You will also need to pay in at least £1500 by 24th January 2020.

After that, all you need to do is wait for the £150 to be paid into your NatWest account. This will be done by 21st February 2020.

What will you spend it on?