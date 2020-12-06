We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Afraid of water damage this winter? Have no fear because you could be eligible for a whole host of water pipe protector freebies, plus water-saving gadgets that could save you a bob or two.

You may not know it, but households throughout most of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are eligible for free insulation and water-saving devices.

This is because many water companies fund a range of these trinkets, but to receive them you have to go through water efficiency company Save Water, Save Money, as they manage the distribution of them.

And as we’re in the grip of an icy winter, there are a number of items going free. Winter insulation kits are on offer, plus a number of water-saving gadgets that could spare you a few pounds.

Martin Lewis water saving freebies

The guru’s of Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert broke down what is currently on offer. It includes a whopping 25,000 winter insulation kits. They comprise of winter water pipe and tap insulation devices – available from nine water companies.

In these kits, you can get tap guards, tap jackets and pipe lagging. All of these roughly cost anywhere between £4 and £7, but add them all together and that’s depriving you of getting a loved one a Christmas gift under £20.

There are also 250,000+ water-saving devices up for grabs. Martin Lewis’ team says they’re available from almost all water firms. The devices range from water regulating showerheads, tap inserts and garden hose nozzles.

Also included are ‘Buffaloo’ cistern bags. Place them into your toilet cistern and with each flush, you use less water. Again, all of these items cost a few pounds each, but it all adds up in the end.

How do I check if I’m eligible?

The nine water companies that make the winter insulation kits available are Affinity Water, Cambridge Water, South Staffs Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy, Severn Trent, South East Water, United Utilities, Welsh Water and Yorkshire Water.

Video Of The Week

But you can also go to Save Water Save Money. Put your postcode into the ‘free water-saving devices’ box to see what’s available for you. Once you’ve been told, then enter your details to get them sent for free within 28 days.

All these small changes and replacements could see you make big savings. So see if you’re eligible for those freebies and help yourselves!