Primark will be extending its opening times by two hours in many of its stores from 7am to 10pm this week to avoid crowding in stores.

The high street giant has been one of the many non-essential stores that were shuttered for three months during the last lockdown. Fans couldn’t wait to return to the store this morning when the Prime Minister gave the green light for non-essential retailers to reopen.

When does Primark open?

The pent up Primark demand appears to be huge as shoppers began queuing at 7 am to get into the Primark flagship stores in London’s Oxford Street and Birmingham. To help cope with the huge number of Primark shoppers flocking to the stores, Primark like many other high street stores has extended its opening hours.

Most Primark store will open from 7 am to 10 pm. However, some outlets, including Birmingham and West Thurrock in Essex, opened as early as 6 am this morning.