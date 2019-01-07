The Asda G & Tea set that’s perfect for gin lovers (and the tea pot has already sold out online)

We're hoping for new stock soon...

Already regretting that decision to take part in dry January? Then you should probably look away now, because we’re not about to make your life any easier. Asda has just launched the perfect tea set to perk us up on this Blue Monday, and it’s definitely for grown ups.

The Asda gin and tonic tea set – or G & Tea set – is an elegant new way to enjoy your favourite cocktails. Putting a twist (of lemon) on the whole traditional afternoon tea idea, it’s already proving to be a firm fan favourite among gin lovers.

The Asda G & Tea set comprises three pieces – a tall tea pot that’s already sold out online (told you it was popular), a gin ‘milk jug’ and a gin ‘sugar canister’. Between them, you can contain everything you need to make your favourite gin cocktails.

How you use the set is entirely up to you. For example, you could keep your gin in this tall teapot. Or you could pop your tonic in here. Partial to a gimlet? Maybe this is a way of dispensing lime cordial.

Buy now: White Gin Teapot, £9, George Home at Asda

It’s currently not available online, but you could track one down in stores if you can’t wait for it to come back into stock.

Whatever doesn’t go in the teapot can live in this smaller jug. Its decoration suggests it’s home to your mixer, so you might like to stick to that use so as not to cause confusion…

Buy now: White Gin Milk Jug, £3, George Home at Asda

Buy now: White Gin Sugar Canister, £4, George Home at Asda

Last but not least, we have your sugar canister. And there’s no reason this can’t actually contain sugar or sugar syrup – especially if you’re a mojito fan. However, it can also be home to your slices of lemon or lime.

All things gin! Gin gifts that are just the tonic for your Christmas-present dilemmas

Video Of The Week

Incidentally, regarding the eternal question of lemon versus lime in a G&T, our take is that either is a good idea – it’s just a matter of personal taste. However, the cardinal sin is not to squeeze your fruit as you add it – if your gin’s any good, it shouldn’t be necessary and will detract from the flavour.

Anyway, cheers Asda! We are definitely going to be raising our cocktail game in 2019 with this tasteful trio.