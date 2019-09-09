To say we are big fans of Meryl Streep, would be an understatement. She is – in our opinion – the reigning Queen of the screen after all.

From playing the fierce Miranda Priestly, in the Devil Wears Prada, to a complex Grandmother figure in the television show Big Little Lies, there seems to be no role the 70-year-old can’t conquer. Just when we thought our admiration for her couldn’t grow any more we caught a glimpse of her stunning Penthouse in TriBeCa, New York.

The four-bedroom Penthouse went on the market this year which you can snap up if you have $18million dollars to spare.

However, if like us, your funds are less The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestley and more Mamma Mia’s Donna Sheridan (minus the gorgeous greek hotel) we’ll have to satisfy ourselves with a virtual snoop around Meryl Streep’s New York home.

Open plan living space

The property makes up the entire top floor of this apartment building, allowing plenty of space for this gorgeous and spacious open plan living space. The floor to ceiling windows offer stunning views of the Manhattan skyline from everywhere in the room.

The statement wood-burning fireplace divides this space into two cosier living rooms, and we imagine is perfect to huddle around during those bitter New York winters.

Dining room

In the corner of the open plan space is this stunning dining area. The separate dining zone has been created by placing a giant rug over the Brazilian walnut hardwood flooring which if featured throughout the whole home.

However, we have to say Meryl Steep is taking a bit of a risk with a natural coloured rug in a dining area, if this was our home we’d be steering clear of spaghetti Bolognese at dinner parties and only offering white wine. But, we’d consider the sacrifice worthwhile to make the most of the gorgeous green accents coming from the extraordinary light fitting.

Kitchen

The sleek modern kitchen is made to feel more home-y thanks to the wooden butcher’s block island. The kitchen is state of the art, with a sub-zero refrigerator and two ovens – only the best for Meryl Streep – however, the view is still the best feature in this kitchen.

Balcony

The terrace runs along the property, offering plenty of space for alfresco dining, or an impromptu drinks and nibbles gathering among the gorgeous greenery. We love how Meryl Street has created a green oasis using potted trees and ivy high above the bustling city.

The view

Finally, we couldn’t leave without giving you a final glimpse of that stunning view across the Hudson River.

The property is on the market for an asking price of £14,856,047.5 with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Would you be willing to give up this view?