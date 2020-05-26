We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve recently splurged on a new lawnmower or bike you might want to check it’s covered by your insurance. Especially considering one of these is the most commonly stolen item from the garden.

New research by MoneySuperMarket has revealed that the average British garden contains £1,457 worth of valuable items. However, only 41 per cent of homeowners polled listed their outdoor belongings on their home insurance policies.

Despite housing some of the most expensive household equipment such as bikes and DIY tools. Many Brits leave their garden belonging exposed by either leaving their sheds unlocked or not insuring them.

Most commonly stolen item from the garden

Unfortunately, this false sense of security can be dangerous. On average 29 per cent of households have had items stolen from outside. However, only a fifth of those who had items stolen didn’t have the items insured, leaving them out of pocket.

The most commonly stolen item from the garden was found to be bikes. This was followed by lawnmowers, making up 32 per cent of thefts, and gardening tools, making up 19 per cent.

Despite bikes being the most common item to be stolen, only 20 per cent of Brits have included their bike on their home insurance. A faux pas, considering that a good-quality adult bike can cost you north of £100.

‘In these months, there’s the temptation to leave items of value outside overnight or keep your shed unlocked,’ says Kate Devine, head of home insurance at MoneySuperMarket.

‘This can, however, leave you open to a risk of burglary and in turn, possibly void your home insurance cover if you need to make a claim.’

‘Most standard contents insurance policies include a small amount of cover for garden items, but specifics can vary. So it’s always worth checking to ensure that your valuable outdoor items are fully covered,’ she explains.

Video Of The Week

When it comes to looking after your belongings in the garden, first of all you need to check that they are covered on your home insurance.

Secondly, you need to ensure that any valuable items you have insured are locked away in a shed or outbuilding. If they aren’t and anything happens to them, you might find your cover is voided.

Do you know how much of your garden is covered by your insurance policy?