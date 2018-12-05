Do you have the UK’s most HATED interior design feature in your home?

Does it offend you?

Getting your interiors scheme just right takes both a keen sense of style and a whole lot of shopping hours. That’s why it’s no surprise that homeowners end up with the occasional design disaster.

Now new research from Terry’s Fabrics has revealed the one interior design feature that homeowners and potential buyers hate most – and it won’t come as a surprise to many.

The piece of dodgy decor in question is the 70s’ heirloom that is woodchip, with 30 per cent of those surveyed revealing that they couldn’t stand the stuff.

Painted woodchip walls are the bane of any budding DIYer and often require a wallpaper stripper and a lot of elbow grease to fully remove.

Next up in the list of property peeves is artex walls/ceilings (24 per cent) followed by carpeted bathrooms (23 per cent).

The next two items in the list are all things that could make the transition from tragic to tasteful in the right hands. They are statement walls (15 per cent) in fourth place and quote decals (8 per cent) in fifth.

Further figures from the research provided an insight into which rooms Brits’ most wanted to change in their homes. Kitchens – which are often seen to be the heart of any home – came out on top (39 per cent). This was followed by the master bedroom (16 per cent), dining room (15 per cent) and spare bedroom (11 per cent).

The ranking was finished off by living rooms (10 per cent) and bathrooms (9 per cent).

And when it comes to the cost of these home improvements Brits weren’t conservative with their estimates. 26 per cent estimated that it would cost £20,000 to turn their current home into their dream property, while a larger 40 per cent thought it would take upwards of £10,000.

