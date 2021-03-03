10 lovely personalised Mother’s Day gifts for her home – all under £50

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are on the hunt for personalised Mother’s Day gifts that aren’t going to be used once and pushed to the back of the cupboard – yes, personalised mugs we are talking about you – but instead, you want something she will treasure for a lifetime, then here’s our gift edit. See below for the best personalised Mother’s Day gifts to treat that Mum (or Nan, or an Auntie…) to on the 14th March 2021. Because this Mother’s Day is set to be a little different, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve a lovely pressie

These Mother’s Day gift ideas are listed by price – from low to high. You may want to consider buying soon, especially if it’s a personalised buy you are after – these understandably take longer to ship since they need to be adapted to your specifications. From Etsy buys to Not on the High Street finds and Getting Personal presents, here’s the Ideal Home Mother’s Day gift guide for 2021.

10 lovely personalised Mother’s Day gifts for 2021

1. Printsorama Personalised Family Print – Etsy

Because personalised family prints can sometimes be a bit untasteful – and this one is ideal if Mum’s home is minimalist. That and it would go lovely in her kitchen, hallway, bedroom, living room… pretty much anywhere since it’s black and white. All you need to provide is your family name and names, as well as each of your birth months. This lovely print has each family member’s birth flower – what a lovely and unique idea! It’s printed on thick premium gloss paper, and it’s delicately rolled for shipping.

Buy now: Printsorama Personalised Family Print, from £11.99, Etsy

2. This is Nellie Personalised Birth Flower Vase – Not on the High Street

If your Mum forever has a bouquet of flowers on display in her house, then this is a present she will get a lot of use out of. Personalise this lovely white vase with her birth flower and some words – perhaps a saying that you both love, or your names – and choose from the large or small size… or both! This vase is made from 100 per cent ceramic with a lovely handle, making it perfect for big bouquets or lots of stems – we are imagining daffodils aplenty. A lovely gift that will be used for years and years to come.

Buy now: This is Nellie Personalised Birth Flower Vase, £14, Not on the High Street

3. KindredFires First Mother’s Day Gift Calendar Candle – Etsy

A very lovely (and thoughtful) gift for a new Mum – perhaps it’s her first Mother’s Day with a little one? This candle can be personalised to read the date on which her firstborn came into the world. Something she will be sure to keep even after it’s burnt, which by the way takes a long 25 hours. You can choose the scent from 12 options including Wild Fig & Cassis, Sandalwood & Pepper or even Lavender & White Tea. This soy candle arrives beautifully wrapped, ready to gift. What’s not to love?

Buy now: KindredFires First Mother’s Day Gift Calendar Candle, £16, Etsy

4. Design Laser Shop Personalised Grey sofa Arm Tray – at Etsy

You can’t go wrong with this gift if your Mum likes to enjoy a snack on the sofa – but is a little clumsy while doing so. This tray comfortably sits over the arm of a sofa, and it can be personalised to say Mum’s name. It’s made from wood so it’s sturdy, it has been painted grey to blend in with her living room, and she can use it for popping her prosecco on, too. When not in use, it’s great for holding candles or the remote.

Buy now: Design Laser Shop Personalised Grey sofa Arm Tray, £22.99, Etsy

5. Personalised Yankee Candle Large Jar – Yankee Candle

Yes, you can personalise Yankee Candles on their website – large jars, too. Choose your scent which will determine the colour, and then choose the design – here’s where you can add your own photo if you’d like. Then, you can write a message (with emojis) and you’re ready to pay and send. We love this idea because everyone loves a Yankee Candle, and Mum will be sure to keep the jar for years and years.

Buy now: Personalised Yankee Candle Large Jar, £25.99, Yankee Candle

6. Becky Broome Personalised ‘More Wine’ Crystal Wine Glass – Not on the High Street

For a Mum who loves wine, this personalised glass is different from the ones you see sold everywhere else – it’s made from crystal and it reads ‘More wine for [INSERT MUM’S NAME HERE]’ in a lovely format. This etched wine glass is elegant and it would look lovely on her bar cart. Get it gift wrapped to make it extra special.

Buy now: Personalised ‘More Wine’ Crystal Wine Glass, £26.75, Not on the High Street

7. Happy Mother’s Day Personalised Jigsaw – Prezzy Box

This 400-piece puzzle will be sure to entertain a Mum who is bored in lockdown – aren’t we all? You can personalise it to a location – perhaps her house – and it reads ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ which is cut out in the middle. It’s nice enough to be framed! It comes with a drawstring bag to hold the pieces as she makes the puzzle, and it comes inside a lovely box.

Buy now: Happy Mother’s Day Personalised Jigsaw, £29.99, Prezzy Box

8. Lisa Angel Personalised Birth Flower Square Travel Jewellery Box – Not on the High Street

If your Mum is a jewellery lover and you think she might need somewhere safe to store it all – whether home or away – then this box would make a lovely gift idea. It can be personalised to say her last name, and you can choose from pink or grey. Select her birth flower and add a gift message, too. It’s zippable to make it safe and secure whether it’ll sit on her bedside or be popped in her suitcase come the summer, and inside you’ll find four leather ring rolls as well as five individual slots for separating bracelets, earrings and necklaces. It’s covered in a soft PU faux leather to give it a luxurious look and feel. She will love it!

Buy now: Lisa Angel Personalised Birth Flower Square Travel Jewellery Box, £35, Not on the High Street

Buy a present for your Mum now, before you forget – this day creeps up on us every single year. We hope you found something she will love with help from our guide.