Last December Morrisons sold over 500,000 of the traditional red variety, and expects this to increase this year, thanks to new festive colours. Not just red this year the Morrisons poinsettia varieties are red, pink and white.

Poinsettias are synonymous with Christmas. The red star-like leaves have become one of the most popular festive flowers to decorate homes.

Multi-coloured Morrisons poinsettias

‘People are increasingly on the lookout for ways to make sure their festive displays and decorations stand out’ explains Rebecca Ruck, Horticultural Buyer at Morrisons.

‘The new ‘The Best Poinsettias’ will ensure that customers can have brightly coloured and expressive displays. Without breaking the bank.’

The ‘Best Multi-Coloured Poinsettia’ is available in stores now and costs just £8. Worth noting that’s more than half the price of comparable poinsettia offerings from specialist retailers.

These festive favourites are known for being incredibly photogenic, thanks to their striking coloured foliage. So popular in fact, the hashtag #poinsettia has over 374,000 posts on Instagram. With 2,885 of those being dedicated to #pinkpoinsettia and 2,895 being #redpoinsettia.

Popped on a coffee table or sideboard these jolly plants are an easy to welcome seasonal cheer and a splash of colour to surroundings. Plus your festive plant will welcome to colour to your home well past Christmas. Depending on how well you look after it of course. But on average a well looked after poinsettia should last 4-6 weeks until the flowers start to fall off.

Remember, poinsettias like the warmth of centrally heated homes but they should be kept away from direct heat, as well as from drafty windows and doors.

Morrisons new multi-coloured variety of ‘The Best Poinsettia’ are available in 350 stores nationwide now. Worth noting the supermarket is also selling its traditional Red Poinsettias for just £3.

Red, pink or white? Which colour will you choose?