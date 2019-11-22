Calling all ‘cwaffee’ lovers! If you are looking for a good deal on a Nespresso machine and can’t wait until Black Friday, Currys has a great deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker. And the even better news is that this machine is Ideal Home Approved, so you know you are getting a decent machine.

Read the review here: Best pod coffee machines – the top capsule espresso makers for your caffeine fix

If you are already a big Nespresso fan, it’s worth noting that this machine takes the new style of pods. These are super clever, as the machine will recognise exactly what blend of coffee is inside and automatically adjusts the settings accordingly for the perfect brew.

Buy now: NESPRESSO by Krups Vertuo Plus XN903840 Coffee Machine, WAS £179, now £75, Currys PC World

On testing the machine, our coffee expert Rachel praised it for producing ‘generous mugs of joe, on-point espresso and luscious lungos that are as good for entertaining as they are on a daily basis’ and rated it the best machine to buy for everyday luxury. There are hardly any buttons to press either, so using it is an absolute dream, even if you’re a technophobe.

Oh ,and to quote Henry Ford, it comes in any colour you like…. as long as it’s black.

Video Of The Week

The Vertuo Plus can accommodate five different sizes of cup thanks to its adjustable drip tray, from neat little espresso shot glasses to big, cuddly mugs. It takes less than 20 seconds to heat up, and the water tank at the back is pretty sizeable for such a small machine so you won’t find yourself refilling it as often as you’d think!

We’ve worked out that the discount is equivalent to 58 per cent off, which is a pretty half discount. For that reason – and the fact it would make an excellent Christmas gift – we can easily see this deal selling out before we even get to Black Friday.

Grab one while you can, folks!