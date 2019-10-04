The new Fat Face homeware recently came to our attention. We love when a fashion brand lends it’s signature style to home accessories – the results are always effortlessly stylish and chic.

Following on from it’s evolving fashion style of beautiful blousy florals and key on-trend tones, the home collection is very in-keeping with the clothing collections.

The new home collection spans bedding, throws, cushions and kitchen accessories.

Newly launched Fat Face homeware

A highlight, for us, from the new collection is the reversible Autumn Blooms bedlinen – in a bold floral print that already features on a best-selling dress, top and skirt!

Fat Face describes the new range as, ‘inspired by some of our Autumn/Winter hand-drawn prints and designed by our very own designers,’.

When the brand shared a first look at the new homeware on Instagram it was met with absolute adoration.

‘😍 Gorgeous!’.

‘Oh my goodness I need this bedding in my life! 😍’.

‘that pattern is in a bedding too 😍😍🤔😘’.

There are those that have questioned why you’d want a bedlinen that matches your wardrobe?

Our thoughts are you won’t be wearing any of the fashion items while snoozing. And if you like the print why not over indulge! When you love a design enough to wear it, surely its well worthy of dressing your bedroom too.

We’d happily have the combo of dress and duvet in this stunning ‘Autumn Blooms’ bedding.

In addition to the bedlinen there are cosy knitted throws and texture cushions to snuggle up with this season. All in on-trend colours and with the stylish touches such as on the ochre tassel design above.

There’s also a fashionable floral to dress kitchens too. The ceramic mug is perfect for a warming winter brew.

