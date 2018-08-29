New patterned Ted Baker tiles give walls and floors fashionable update

Move over plain metro tiles, there are stylish new patterned designs set to take over kitchens and bathrooms

Looking for some tile inspiration? We present to you the striking new Ted Baker tiles from British Ceramic Tile. A collection of colour block prints and on-trend colour combinations these stylish new designs certainly make a bold style statement – exactly what tiles should be doing in 2018.

These trendy new tile designs are due to launch exclusively with Bathstore this September.

The new Ted baker tiles

Colour Block Triangles

Forget plain accent colours, the tiles trending these days celebrate a love of pattern. Our bathrooms and kitchens are becoming more expressive, becoming a further space to showcase an individual sense of style and personality.

These striking glass tiles are perfect for adding a sense of personal style to your home, by getting creative with pattern.

Available in two contrasting colourways Warm or Cool. With four colours in each pack of eight allows you the freedom to create a bespoke geometric pattern (as above). A metallic-effect finish adds a subtle touch of luxe to this design.

Colour Blocks Triangle will be available from £100 per pack

Indigo Blocks

Inspired by 1960s pop art, these ceramic tiles really have the wow factor. The classic indigo blue against the cream gives the pattern further depth.

Suitable for walls and floors, these striking tiles are best laid at random to create a bespoke pattern – creating almost an optical illusion. Each pack of nine tiles contains an assortment of four different designs, so the final result is beautifully bespoke.

Indigo Blocks will be available from £38 per sq m

Stepped Up

This geometric design has a delightful retro feel, mainly due to the peachy pink and jade colour combination. Suitable for walls and floors this design is perfect for adding a dominating pattern to bathrooms and kitchens. The other colourway sees hues of slate and soft greys mixed to create a modern monchrome-effect.

Stepped Up will be available from £38 per sq m

Colour Blocks Onyx

Seeing these tiles transforming a fireplace is enough inspiration in itself! The design seen here is the Colour Blocks but in the Oynx collection. The large-scale glass tile borrows it’s pattern from one of Ted Baker’s signature prints. The tromp-l’oeil faceted design is available in both blush pink and soft Grey – both key colours for interiors right now.

Colour Blocks Oynx will be available from £90 per pack



The new designs will be available to buy on the British Ceramic Tile from November.

