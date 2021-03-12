New in at Dunelm – our favourite homeware picks for March 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here’s everything that’s new in at Dunelm, AKA one of our favourite homeware stores, for March 2021. Just because the shop itself is closed right now, doesn’t mean you can’t still buy things for your home – you click and collect these items the very same day. From their new The Edited Life collections that are sustainable to new furniture and faux plants for spring, here’s everything we want to add to our shopping basket from Dunelm.

Click to shop everything new in at Dunelm for yourself, or keep scrolling for our 16 favourite picks.

New in at Dunelm for March 2021

Hanging String of Pearls in Basket

Bring the outdoors in with help from this faux String of Pearls plant. If you struggle to keep house plants alive like us, then this is a great buy. Hang it in your bedroom, kitchen, hallway or wherever you like since it needn’t be watered or have any sunlight. It sits inside a lovely woven basket, too.

Buy now: Hanging String of Pearls in Basket, £15, Dunelm

Reversible Cotton Runner

This stylish runner would be a great addition to a hallway or bedroom – at the bottom of your bed, of course. It comes in a range of colours but terracotta is by far our favourite. It also has tassels and it’s reversible to extend its life. No need to worry about putting it in a high-traffic area…

Buy now: Reversible Cotton Runner, £35, Dunelm

Amalfi Olive Platter

Use this lovely serving plate for your bruschetta, canapes or whatever else you like to serve up in the garden in the summertime. Not just pretty, too, as it’s dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe – in fact, it’d make a lovely gift.

Buy now: Amalfi Olive Platter, £18, Dunelm

Banana Leaf Table Runner

If you are looking for some new tableware, ready for when we are allowed guests over for dinner, then this runner will look lovely atop your table. It’s made from natural dried banana leaves and natural banana leaves that have been woven together, making it eco-friendly and compostable after use. Why not buy it for your Easter table? It comes in two sizes…

Buy now: Banana Leaf Table Runner, £18, Dunelm

London Matt Black Toilet Roll Holder and Shelf

Small bathroom? In search of a toilet roll holder that’s small? This one won’t take up any precious floor space, and it features a ledge to pop your things on – think: a candle, room spray, hand wash… The word practical comes to mind.

Buy now: London Matt Black Toilet Roll Holder and Shelf, £10, Dunelm

Ash Wood Bath Rack

We love this plain bath rack – it’s basic yet it still does the job, and it’s easy to clean, too. It’s made from ash wood. Use it in your bathroom for display purposes, even when you aren’t in the tub, and pop a diffuser or candle, some faux plants and your favourite bath stuff on there. It’ll look lovely…

Buy now: Ash Wood Bath Rack, £15, Dunelm

Elements Black Hexagonal Outdoor Wall Planter

Spruce up a plain garden wall (or fence) with this planter – it can hold real or faux greenery, and it’s made from 100 per cent iron. We think it would look great in a front garden or back garden. An easy and surprisingly cheap way to spruce up your garden for SS21, we think!

Buy now: Elements Black Hexagonal Outdoor Wall Planter, £15, Dunelm

Olsen Diamond Floor Cushion

If you need an extra seat in your living room or garden for when guests come over, then a floor cushion is a perfect buy. This one comes in two colours and it features a handle for easy moving around your floor. It’s made from 100 per cent cotton, with geometrical bobble detailing. Lovely!

Buy now: Olsen Diamond Floor Cushion, £40, Dunelm

Leaf Planter 15cm Black

This small planter is great for minimalist homes – we love it in a bedroom or living room. Pop a faux or real plant in there and place it somewhere it’ll be sure to catch eyes. Perhaps afront a statement wall?

Buy now: Leaf Planter 15cm Black, £8, Dunelm

Adah Throw

The Adah Throw comes in three colourways – grey, natural or rust. The rust is our favourite to add a pop of colour to your living room. There are also matching cushions and draught excludes available…

Buy now: Adah Throw, £25, Dunelm

Pineapple Elephant Caspian White Waffle 100% Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

Waffle bedding is our go-to because it’s so easy to maintain – you needn’t get the iron out. Treat yourself to a new bedding set for spring and sleep soundly this season. This set is 100 per cent cotton and is waffled on one side, but plain on the other. A great buy for a busy bedroom that’s already got a lot going on…

Buy now: Pineapple Elephant Caspian White Waffle 100% Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £40, Dunelm

Set of 2 Mink Foldable Cord Storage Boxes

Perfect for an IKEA Kallax unit, these storage boxes are foldable, too. They are covered in a felt material to add texture to your home, and they are great for storing everything from toys to electronics – essentially, anything you don’t want on show in your home.

Buy now: Set of 2 Mink Foldable Cord Storage Boxes, £10, Dunelm

Ceramic Face Vase

We’re obsessed with this plain vase – whether for fresh flowers or dried. With two faces drawn on the front, it’s large and it’ll make a statement. Pop it on your coffee table.

Buy now: Ceramic Face Vase, £12, Dunelm

Peach Real Touch Phalaenopsis 3 Pack

Fake it till you make it and buy these stunning Phalaenopsis from Dunelm. They come in a pack of three – because three are all you need to wow – and they’ll last year-round.

Buy now: Peach Real Touch Phalaenopsis 3 Pack, £27, Dunelm

Nancy Dressing Table

This dressing table is compact with a spacious drawer to hide your products. It’s great for Skandi-style homes, while it has tapered legs and it’s handleless. Great for smaller spaces, or for those who don’t use their dressing table enough to warrant it taking up a lot of space (and costing a lot of money).

Buy now: Nancy Dressing Table, £75, Dunelm

White Koppla Plug-in Wall Light

We love the hanging bedside light trend, but why are they always so expensive to buy? Not anymore, thanks to Dunelm – this one comes in six colourways and it’s simple to fit. It has a two-metre cable, too.

Buy now: White Koppla Plug-in Wall Light, £20, Dunelm

