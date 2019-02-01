January is officially over, meaning new season shopping collections are arriving thick and fast

Our friends at Next have alerted us to a stylish new collection that hit stores this week! The new ‘Geometry’ Next Home accessories collection is a great, affordable way to update homes for a new season.

New in at Next this week

Four-in-one bedding

Is this the best value bedding ever? You get four looks for the price of one!

What’s better than a fresh new duvet print to refresh a bedroom scheme? TWO duvet sets that’s what. This new Geo Circle duvet design is sold as a set of two, making it great value for money. Because both set are reversible, you technically get four looks in one!

The second design is the reverse of the print above, with the larger circle print in grey and small orange circles on the flip side.

Buy now: 2 Pack Geo Circle Orange Double Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £35, Next

Geometric cushions

Terracotta, textures and geometric prints are all on-trend for the new season. The new ‘Geometry’ range has a cushion to tick every box for the season ahead.

Sleek glass pendants

This smoke-finished pendant is just the thing to make a real style statement. The glass design has a beautifully reflective nature that’s perfect for bouncing light around a room – creating the illusion of more space, particularly in small rooms.

Buy now: Roseville Easy Fit Pendant, £35, Next

Quirky candle

Welcome these friendly faces into your home. These candles have bundles of personality, in addition to an alluring pink pepper, warming ginger and nutmeg spiced fragrance. The pots are so cute, we’d be tempted to clean them out to keep for a storage.

These are on our mus-have shopping list – we love them!

Buy now: Set of 3 Pink Pepper Ceramic Character Candles, £10, Next

Patterned curtains

Video Of The Week

This new range is bursting with cool geometric accessories to help create a uniformed look in any room – a trait Next do best. From the curtains to the side table and armchair; the cushions to the magazine rack this range has it all.

The stylised Face cushion is our particular favourite, tapping into the micro-trend for line drawing.

Buy now: Texture Circles Eyelet Curtains, from £35, Next

All these treats are new in this week, marking the new season shopping drop.