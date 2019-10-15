Shining bright! New season Made.com lighting is delighting shoppers

The Made.com lighting department has seen a 30 per cent surge in sales, in the first week of October. This is no doubt as result of shoppers looking to combat the dark nights through ambient light, to set the scene for cosy evenings in.

With ultra cool floor lamps to statement pendants the new range is already lighting up shoppers hearts.

New season Made.com lighting

When the interiors emporium shared this styled shot on its Instagram it was lit up with likes, 3,566 in-counting. Along with 59 comments, including, ‘That floor lamp is beautiful’.

Right now, for a limited time only, there’s a lighting promotion – with up to 20 per cent off selected designs. So it really is the best time to set the scene for a brighter home this winter.

‘This season, we’re seeing textured and opal glass coming through in force, particularly mixed with metallic accents for a retro look, ‘ says Beatriz Nuno, Lighting Designer at Made.com

‘Lighting becomes a piece of art, with the added bonus of looking just as good when the lights are off. Made’s industrial look is also becoming more refined and minimal, as it combines clean lines with a soft glow.’

The new Ilaria Floor Lamp is a shining example of what Beatriz describes. The optical finish on the glass globes provides the perfect warm glow when illuminated.

Buy now: Ilaria Floor Lamp Triple, £159, Made.com

The real star of the new season, for me at least, is the Flamingo lamp. The elegant gold legs support a drum shade in a delicious shade of forest green. As the light floods down from the shade it reflects from the metallic legs, creating a captivating focal point. This is more than a lamp, as Beatriz says, it’s art.

Buy now: Flamingo Table Lamp, £89, Made.com

Video Of The Week

Another light delighting fans with 5652 likes and 45 comments, is the quirky Vertro table lamp – which also comes in s fetching green.

‘Love all of this😍😍😍’ says one enthusiastic follower.

Another uses all the right emojis to express adoration for the light, ‘✨💛✨’. While another simply says, ‘Love this SO much!!’.

This is just a preview of the fabulous new lights, there’s plenty more on offer to light up every room in style.