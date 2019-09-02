We’re self-confessed H&M homeware addicts. In recent seasons the collections have grown in size, now accommodating fashionable furniture as well as accessories and textiles.

After launching its first two collections of furniture and lighting last year, it’s now time for the third drop.

The latest H&M Homeware collection doesn’t disappoint with stylish wooden accessories and on-trend cane furniture pieces.

H&M Home asked fans, ‘Are you ready for what’s next from us? Check out our story to get a sneak peek of our latest furniture and lamp collection #HMHome #livingroom #furniture #lamp’.

Clearly hitting a sweet spot with shoppers the preview has so far amassed 43.1k likes and 229 comments. Fans flooding the H&M team with comments of appreciation, particularly for the new lamps.

‘❤️ The bamboo floor lamp!’

‘Love these lamps 😍’.

‘So many beautiful details’.

‘LOVE EVERYTHING🖤🖤🖤’.

‘This is perfect 🙌❤️.’

‘H&M Home is very good at the mo.’ We agree very strongly with this comment.

One wise fan tagging as friend saying, ‘Told you beige was all in 👌’.

New season H&M Homeware highlights

As a fashion first brand, H&M is always on the money when it comes to trending homeware collections. This new autumn/winter range is it’s most fashion conscious yet – with cool cane furniture, slouchy linen textiles and stylish woven storage baskets.

From headboards to cabinets, cane is making a big statement for furniture this season. We LOVE this super sleek FSC-certified acacia wood wall cabinet, ideal for hallways.

Buy now: Wall Cabinet, £139.99, H&M Home

This is the light causing a real stir among shoppers. The Japanese-inspired paper lantern floor lamp features a bamboo tripod stand. The cool new design is also available as a ceiling pendant to create a co-ordinated look.

Buy now: Bamboo Floor Lamp, £79.99, H&M Home

Moving baskets on from the more rustic woven designs of last season, this cane design is the version to favour for the foreseeable.

Buy now: Rattan Basket, £34.99, H&M Home

Tactile textures play a key role in throughout this new seasonal collection. Otherwise plain canvas and woven accessories take on a new direction thanks to simple textile touches – fringed edging, knotted details and fraying. The most texture the better this season.

Which piece from the new collection are you hankering after most?