Is there a little one in your life who LOVES dinosaurs? Please share this new Next dinosaur bedding design with them, it’s almost too cute.

It’s a vision of prehistoric creatures, from sabre-toothed tigers to a stegosauruses they’re all there! And far from being a childish take on a dinosaur theme, this new design is ideal for children of all ages who share a passion for prehistoric animals.

Plus it’s reversible meaning there are two fabulous designs in one set, what’s not to love?

Do you know a child who would sleep like a dream beneath this blanket of prehistoric mammals? Best head to Next before it becomes extinct (sorry, couldn’t resist).

New in: Next dinosaur bedding

The beautifully illustrated characters are all roaming across this delightful duvet set. The cotton mix bedding features a smart piped edging, to finish it to perfection. Designed by the talented in-house team this duvet subject was inspired by the natural history museum and books about prehistoric animals – giving it a more grown up realism approach to dinosaurs.

The reverse offers a splash of vivid green, and even more dinosaurs!

This morning the high street hero gave fans a chance to see behind the scenes, in the design studio. To see the artists at work creating this fabulous new dinosaur design.

Behind the scenes at Next

The Next team shared the behind the scenes snap, along with the caption, ‘Swipe to see how our home design team created the Prehistoric Dinosaurs & Friends Bed Set 🎨👉. Inspired by the natural history museum and books about prehistoric animals. Using an earthy and organic colour palette, mixing watercolours with pastels gives a textured feel to the illustrations, bringing the dinosaurs to life.’

It’s a delight for shoppers to see the work behind the finished product. In under an hour the post had already generated 822 likes and 29 comments, but that is sure to skyrocket as the day goes on.

The general theme so far is, ‘OMG, my son would lovvvvve that!!!! ROARrrrrrr!!!!💚💚💚’ and ‘Wow 😍❤️’.

‘I love this 😍 ‘. All from fans that appreciate seeing the beautiful artwork brought to life. Good work Next, we look forward to seeing more of this.

And there are those that quite fancy the job (me too!), as one friend tags another ‘you would be good at this job x’.

Do you know a little one who would sleep better in a dino duvet?