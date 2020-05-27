Shopping edit – best children’s beds to ensure sweet dreams for all ages

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ensure little ones nothing but sweet dreams as they are tucked into a fabulous bed each night. It’s no secret that for some bedtimes can be a challenge. So the more appealing you make the bed the better.

Our selection comprises some of the best children’s beds in the business to make slumber a little more enticing.

Decide on the style

In a little one’s room, you might prefer a smart space-saving bunk bed – ideal for siblings or when friends sleep over. Bunk beds are generally designed for six to 12 year olds, but be aware of manufacturers’ guidelines regarding age restrictions on the top bunk.

Alternatively, in a shared bedroom, keep the look coordinated with a symmetrical layout and matching beds. Opt for bed linen and throws in complementary prints of the same palette, then add tonal accessories to complete the look – voila, everybody’s happy!

There are plenty of playful designs to fulfil the fun factor – what could be more fun than bedding down in a teepee tent or racing to the land of nod in a characterful car bed? For little ones who want a glam look a copper frame is sure to make a big impact.

Super fun designs will give children cause to race to bed each night – every parent’s dream. But they are not always cheap.

Instead, you could think of the choice as more of investment and buy a bed they can have for years to come. Save the fun element for the remainder of the decor.

Clever storage solutions are also worth considering, with designs that offer pull out desks or under bed drawers for books and toys etc. As your kids get more sociable, they may want their friends to stay the night. So if your budget allows, invest in a trundle bed. This is a spare bed hide beneath their main bed that pulls out when needed. It will be far more comfy than an air bed.

Put safety first

One last – but hugely important – thing to address is safety. From the moment your children can walk, freestanding furniture can be a danger. Ensure that any large pieces of furniture – particularly bunk beds – are secured to the wall with safety straps.

