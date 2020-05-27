Shopping edit – best children’s beds to ensure sweet dreams for all ages

Ensure little ones nothing but sweet dreams as they are tucked into a fabulous bed each night. It’s no secret that for some bedtimes can be a challenge. So the more appealing you make the bed the better.
Get the look just right for your little ones with our children’s room ideas
Our selection comprises some of the best children’s beds in the business to make slumber a little more enticing.
Decide on the style
In a little one’s room, you might prefer a smart space-saving bunk bed – ideal for siblings or when friends sleep over. Bunk beds are generally designed for six to 12 year olds, but be aware of manufacturers’ guidelines regarding age restrictions on the top bunk.
Alternatively, in a shared bedroom, keep the look coordinated with a symmetrical layout and matching beds. Opt for bed linen and throws in complementary prints of the same palette, then add tonal accessories to complete the look – voila, everybody’s happy!
There are plenty of playful designs to fulfil the fun factor – what could be more fun than bedding down in a teepee tent or racing to the land of nod in a characterful car bed? For little ones who want a glam look a copper frame is sure to make a big impact.
Super fun designs will give children cause to race to bed each night – every parent’s dream. But they are not always cheap.
Instead, you could think of the choice as more of investment and buy a bed they can have for years to come. Save the fun element for the remainder of the decor.
Clever storage solutions are also worth considering, with designs that offer pull out desks or under bed drawers for books and toys etc. As your kids get more sociable, they may want their friends to stay the night. So if your budget allows, invest in a trundle bed. This is a spare bed hide beneath their main bed that pulls out when needed. It will be far more comfy than an air bed.
Put safety first
One last – but hugely important – thing to address is safety. From the moment your children can walk, freestanding furniture can be a danger. Ensure that any large pieces of furniture – particularly bunk beds – are secured to the wall with safety straps.
Take a look at our edited selection of the best children’s beds to help inspire you.
Bonn Child Compliant Upholstered Bed, John Lewis & Partners
It’s easy to see why this stylish single bed is a bestseller. This is the perfect bed for a child’s rooms where you want to add a more grown up feel. The effortless style comes courtesy of a simple, contemporary upholstered grey fabric finish. The design oozes Scandi vibes thanks to its soft curves and minimalist wooden legs.
The wide upholstered headboard and the footplate help to add a comforting quality.
With growing children in mind this bed frame is designed with wider slats at the shoulders, lumbar and feet. To provide maximum support for little ones and the chosen mattress to offer perfect spinal alignment as they sleep.
Mattress not included.
Dimensions: H100 x W101 x D204cm
House by John Lewis Bonn Child Complaint Upholstered Bed Frame, £175, John Lewis & Partners
Convertible Bunk Bed, The White Company
This traditional bed appears at the higher end of the price scale at first glance, but consider this is two beds in one. This clever bunk bed is designed to convert into two single standard beds.
This smart design is ideal when littles ones grow out of bunk beds – or as your housing choices evolve and you have more space.
Made with a solid birch frame and pine wood slats, this fabulous bed is painted in a silky soft white finish to offer a timeless design to last for years to come.
Note the mattresses are sold separately.
Dimensions: H180 x W103 x D207cm
Classic convertible Bunk Bed, £895, The White Company
Kids Teepee Cabin Bed, Cuckooland
This is the ultimate sleeping solution for happy campers! Make every night feel like an adventure with this camping-tastic teepee tent bed.
Constructed from solid pine and MDF, this characterful tent bed features lookout holes at either end and hideaway teepee features. The exposed pine frame helps to create an authentic tent look, perfect for cowboys and cowgirls to hang up their hat after a hard days play!
All the fun of sleeping under the stars, without having to actually sleep outside. Parents could even pop glow-in-the-dark star stickers on the ceiling to aid with the illusion of camping.
Mattress not included.
Dimensions: H163 x W106 x D215cm
Kids Teepee Cabin Bed by Woood, £339, Cuckooland
Next-metal-bed-frame
Kids or adults, classic metal bedsteads are always popular. And something tells us this jazzy metallic finish will make this Galexia metal bed even more popular.
What little one wouldn't feel special getting tucked into this ultra glam bed every night.
The high-shine copper design features a vintage style metal frame, with simple detailing on both the headboard and footplate.
The metal frame features sprung slats to provide ample support for the mattress and aid your little one in a restful night’s sleep. Self assemble required. Mattress sold separately.
Dimensions: H110 x W101 x L208cm
Galexia Metal Copper Bed, £325, Next
High Sleeper Bed Frame, Benson for Beds
This single bed is ideal for older children, who need the space to work rest and play. The bunk-style bed is elevated above a desk area and a sleek single sized corner sofa. Due to it’s smart stacked design it doesn’t take up valuable floor space, it’s therefore an ideal solution for small bedrooms.
For added appeal the corner sofa is perfect for sleepovers due to its clever mechanism that allows you to convert it to a bed with ease. Additionally the easy roll pull-out desk retracts under the fixed desk to create more floor space.
Mattress not included.
Dimensions: H183 x W144.7 x D197.6cm
Mi Zone H4 High Sleep Bed Frame, £879.96, Benson for Beds
Sniglar bed frame, IKEA
If you're looking for a bed on a tremendous budget you can not go wrong with IKEA.
This simple single bed is highly affordable, especially given it’s made from a solid wood – a mix of Beech and Birch veneer.
Don’t for a moment fear the low cost makes it any less well made. IKEA has done what it does best, managing to keep the cost low due to efficient production in large volumes and a smart construction that can be transported in a flat-pack at a low cost.
The slatted bed base allows for good air circulation, to help the mattress breathe. Mattress not included.
Dimensions: H56 x W77 x L165cm
Sniglar Bed, £35, IKEA
Domino Storage Bed, Happy Beds
One of the most charming design elements of this bunk bed is the ladder. Enriched with glow-in-the-dark sections, the ladder can be easily ascended in the dark and the two secure handles making the last step to the mattress all the easier. Certainly a novel safety addition that sets this design apart from other bunk beds on the market.
Another distinctive design aspect are the storage shelves on each bunk, which are perfect for the likes of books, toys and anything else little ones might wish to keep at within reach.
The shelving areas also double up seamlessly as safety rails, further enriching the safety element of the Domino design.
Mattress not included.
Dimensions: H161 x W137 x L199cm
Domino Oak Wooden and Metal Kids Storage Bunk Bed Frame, £349.99, Happy Beds
Play, Learn & Sleep Bed, Cuckooland
Complete with a climbing ramp, chalkboard and a slide this might just be the greatest kid bed of 2020! The limited edition Play, Learn & Sleep Bed is the latest (probably greatest) design by Danish furniture company Lifetime.
More than merely a place to sleep this smart design provides a place to play and learn. The chalkboard frontage provides the perfect place for little ones to explore their imaginations and express themselves by drawing everything from flowers to smiley faces or even practice writing the alphabet.
The climbing ramp and slide can be swapped to either side, to suit. This bed comes without a back panel, requiring placement against a wall.
Dimensions H83 x D201 x L207cm
Play, Learn and Sleep Bed, £499, Lifetime at Cuckooland
Pongo Storage Bed, Habitat
The Pongo cabin bed is Simple, classic and timeless. This is highly practical design to last for years to come.
Habitat have teamed up with Stompa, a well establised kid's furniture manufacturer, to offer the Pongo collection.
The clean-lined design features clever incorporated shelving and cubby holes, built into the base. Providing ample space for books, toys and games and more. Choosing a bed with smart storage is a the perfect sleeping solution if space is premium.
Finished in a clean white lacquer with smooth edges, this kid's cabin bed is a practical design if it's extra storage you're looking for. The effortlessly simple nature makes it highly adaptable for any decorating scheme.
Home assembly is required. Mattress us not included.
Dimensions: H72 x W98.2 x L208.2cm
Pongo Kid’s Single Storage Bed, £350, Habitat
Wirra Toddler Car Bed, Wayfair
A car bed is a dream for little ones who LOVE cars – a great way to have them racing off to the land of nod each night. And as far as car beds go this is a pleasantly pleasing option. It feels more like a traditional wooden toy, than a branded plastic design of a famous film car – which we won't mention.
It's also a very reasonable price, especially in comparison to other car bed models.
The simple wooden frame offers a slatted base to support a single mattress – not included. The low-to-the-ground design is made especially with toddlers in mind.
Dimensions: H55 x W73 x L160cm
Wirra Toddler Car Bed, £88.99, Wayfair