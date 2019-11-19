See inside Oprah Winfrey’s house, bought from her neighbour Jeff Bridges for $6.85 million

Everybody needs good neighbours. Imagine having Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges as a neighbour?! That’s the case for legendary talk-show host Oprah Winfrey. It certainly has proved a blessing, as it’s rumoured Oprah Winfrey’s house was in fact bought from her neighbour Mr Bridges.

According to TopTenRealEstatesDeals.com ‘Oprah owns at least six homes currently, after selling her Chicago and Atlanta homes. Lately, her focus has been on the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, where with the purchase of actor-friend Jeff Bridges’ home, her property portfolio totals three. They include ‘The Promised Land’ as she named her 40-acre main home and grounds – now worth about $90 million.’

‘Oprah purchased the Bridges home after waiting for the price to be reduced from the original $7.495 million. She ended up buying it for $6.85 million – the exact price Bridges and his wife paid for it five years ago,’ claims a source at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Exterior

This two-bedroom, three-bath, Spanish-style house was originally built in 1919. The humble-looking property doesn’t give anything away from the exterior. While there’s no disputing it’s an attractive property, you don’t get a sense of its Hollywood residents – former or present!

Kitchen

The minute you step inside however, it all becomes clear. How’s this for an MTV Cribs-worthy kitchen with its sleek cabinetry and quartz countertops? This spacious room adjoins a large family room, ideal for chilling out.

Living room

The living room is a light and airy space, thanks to the large windows and super high ceilings. The decor offers a laid-back feel, filled with classic country-style furniture.

Bedroom

The bedroom is a further light space, ideal for creating a serene sleeping environment. The only decorative touches are paisley-style patterns and florals.

Pool house

The pool house is bigger than the average standard house! This impressive space is the ideal retreat from scorching summer heat. Nestled beside the water, it has a rather fitting beachcomber-style decor.

Gardens

The ideal way to cool off in the Santa Barbara sunshine. The Mediterranean-style swimming pool must have been a real selling point for this luxury home.

This is one fire-pit we’d gladly gather around. We can just imagine ourselves hosting guests here on balmy evenings.

This house is the perfect place for The Oprah Winfrey Show host to take some much-needed time out.