7 reasons this period cottage has us falling in love with curvy interiors

We’re all for a little house tour and when we saw this property in London’s East Sheen, we spotted that it includes one of the last year’s biggest interior trends: curves! That’s right – from arches to shapely waves and rounded features, this cottage has them all.

Part of a private estate of 14 houses, this particular cottage benefits from a fabulously colourful interior and has access to equally beautiful communal gardens. Ready to take a look?

Let’s see how this traditional-look house has included trend-led curves – and how you can use those ideas in your own home.

1. The front door

We’re going to start outside where usually we might ask you to guess the part we’re going to focus on, but in this instance, we’re pretty sure this stand-out feature can’t be missed.

Yes, that beautifully arched front door in its eye-popping blue shade couldn’t be more prominent, especially set against a very square brick exterior with equally square windows. It’s anything but garish, though, and right from the offset, you know that this property is going to offer up a treat inside.

2. Interior arches

Step into the living room and you’ll find more curves, with an internal arch in place of a doorway leading upstairs to a further two floors. You might spot there are steps downstairs too, and these lead to a cellar on the lower ground floor. Again, the homeowners have gone bold with colour and that petrol-blue shade ensures this room is anything but bland.

3. Round cupboard handles

Now the kitchen might strike you as a room that’s more angular in design, but keep in mind that curves can be small and subtle. The rounded cabinet knobs in brushed gold maybe a tiny touch, but it’s enough to offset the very straight lines of the cabinetry and Butler sink.

Look a little closer and you’ll see that some of the small appliances, such as the kettle, toaster and coffee machine also have a curvy shape to them, along with accessories such as the watering can and plant pots.

4. Curvy furniture

Part of the same open-plan space, the dining area has a fold-down circular table and chairs that feature softly rounded backs – a great way to get a shapely feel into a straight-lined room. We love the bright-green seats that add a splash of colour, while the pattern comes in the shape of those striking geometric-style floor tiles.

5. Shapely frames

This house features two bedrooms, and while the furniture isn’t rounded, the addition of a wavy-line gilt frame and copper wall lights are a small nod to the curves elsewhere. Note the bed frame is a match for the colour of the shutters, too – a nice touch, don’t you think?

6. Circular fittings

How many curves can you spot in this bathroom? You’ve got the round shower head, the curved loo seat, tube-like heated towel rail, and then plant pots galore. Those aren’t the only parts providing interest, though – hexagonal and rectangular wall and floor tiles add a contrasting element to this simple room scheme.

7. Winding paths

At the back of the house, even the path is a sculpted design, meandering through the lush garden to a generous-sized outbuilding.

Curves aren’t the only thing this period cottage has to offer and if you’d like to find out more, it’s up for sale at £800,000 with Knight Frank.

Which curvy idea will you be stealing?