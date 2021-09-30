We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Smart dog collars – are they the answer to your dog troubles, or are the benefits they’re promising a little too good to be true?

Our team has had a chance to test one out on their beloved pups – and roped in a dog behaviourist to get the full low down on the new gadget. Could it save them from cleaning up after an anxious pet, or be little more than an expensive chew toy?

The Petpuls collar is a smart device that claims to be able to tell how a dog is feeling from the sound of its bark. The creators used recordings of 10,000 dog barks to create the smart device that will tell you whether your dog is ‘happy’, ‘anxious’, ‘sad’, or even ‘depressed’.

Being able to know whether your dog is being loud because it’s excited or agitated may sound like a dream come true for many pet owners. But does the device deliver on its promise?

Two of our team Laura Crombie and Annie Collyer, and their dogs Evie and Doug took the smart collar for a test drive. As well as a passion for all things homes related, Laura has been breeding and showing dogs since she was 10, and is a Crufts commentator, so was keen to really put the collar to the test.