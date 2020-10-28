We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are looking for a good dose of sunshine to cure your winter blues, do we have the property for you. Pierce Brosnan’s house on Malibu Beach is a sight for sore eyes and it could be yours… if you happen to have a spare $100 million burning a hole in your pocket.

One thing is for certain, it’s every bit as glamorous as a typical Bond location. We’re sure the fifth incarnation of 007 must have felt right at home here.

Pierce Brosnan’s house

In a prime case of life imitating art, Pierce Brosnan and his wife Kelly Shaye Smith continued to live the Bond lifestyle long after Pierce hung up his tux. They bought a property on the prime beachfront plot in Malibu way back in 2000, and spent the next 10 years turning it into a Thai-inspired compound that celebrates indoor-outdoor living.

The grounds remind us of the most upmarket of holiday resorts – the property is spread over almost 13,000-square feet and the architecture’s a distinctly Thai/Japanese feel, with its use of teak wood.

Pool area

The pool in front of the two-story guest house is salt water, the landscaping has palm trees and perfumed tropical flowers and a path to the wide beach.

Balcony and upper deck

The upper-level master suite has his-and-her baths, dressing rooms and two more fireplaces. It also has a large deck where Pierce and Kelly can take in the view of the ocean.

Dining and kitchen areas

The house is set up for entertaining whoever the weather. Inside there’s a dining room with its own feature fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, also with a fireplace, a butler’s pantry and custom wine storage. These rooms lead directly to an outdoor seating area with fire pit, and multiple outdoor dining options.

Sitting room

With its gilded chairs and plum-velvet cushions, this living space has a regal feel. It’s anchored by a huge coffee table from the Far East, and an antique rug.

Outdoor dining area

Regular windbreaks ensure that family and friends can enjoy the Florida sunshine in comfort. And if you are wondering what neighbours might drop by, they are rumoured to include Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts, Steven Spielberg and Courteney Cox. Not too shabby…

View from the guest house

Other features of this amazing property include a home theater with a bar and tiered seating that’s perfect for watching Pierce’s latest blockbuster. Another wing contains a large mirrored gym, sauna, steam room, Japanese soaking tub and cold plunge pool.

If you have your Goldeneye on this property, you can see more of it at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Would you splash the cash or is a case of Buy Another Day?!