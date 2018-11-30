Things are set to get fruity this festive season...
Another day, another alternative Christmas tree offering. This time fans of the festive season are reaching into the humble fruit bowl to channel their creative Christmas tree juices – and the results are pretty amazing.
With a green tree-like crown crafters are already halfway there when it comes to fashioning the tropical fruit into a mini Christmas tree. And with the addition of a few baubles, a dash of glitter and an hour or two carved out of the day you could be the proud owner of your very own pineapple Christmas tree.
Behold the humble pineapple Christmas tree
We take a look at some of the finest examples on the net…
The cleverly disguised one
Draped in snow effect green tinsel and adorned in red, green and gold baubles we can hardly believe the tasty fruit is lurking underneath.
The upside down one
Turning the pineapple Christmas tree trend on its head – quite literally – we love this minimally decorated tree. We might just give this a go ourselves the next time we head off for a dose of winter sun.
The understated one
A shimmer of silver and touches of white make this a true Christmas delight.
The one in festive red
Oversized red glitter bows + mini Christmas tree lights in the same shade = our idea of pineapple perfection.
The one with the uplifting sign
Got a case of the winter blues? This cheery Christmas tree will soon have you feeling perky.
The can’t have too much bling one
The whole pineapple has got the blinged up treatment this time round. The decorative star on top is a nice finishing touch too.
The tree/’snowman’ hybrid
Festive fun doesn’t come much better than this snowman-cum-pineapple Christmas tree.
The tree turned pineapple
Drape some gold netting over your existing Christmas tree, throw in a few bauble clusters – and voila you’ve got your very own take on the pineapple Christmas tree.
The colourful one
Dreaming of colourful Christmas? This is the pineapple Christmas tree for you.
The ceramic one
Ceramic pineapples are the homeware trend that keeps on giving. And the above example only confirms this.
Which is your favourite take on the pineapple Christmas tree?