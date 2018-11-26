Sainsbury's predicts all we will want for Christmas is this Pug bauble

It’s set to be the year of the dog – as far as Sainsbury’s Christmas decorations are concerned. The supermarket is heralding the pug as the icon of this year’s must-have tree decorations.

“As a nation of animal-lovers perhaps it’s not surprising that the pug has sparked our customers’ imaginations!’ explains Vicky Wright, Buying Manager for Seasonal for Sainsbury’s Home. ‘Over the past few years we’ve seen a notable shift in preferences for more unexpected and quirky Christmas decorations! This and this year dogs have come out on top’.

The must-have decoration for 2018

The star of Christmas this year is the pug design above. Wearing festive mistletoe headgear, sat in a glittery glass cloche we can see why this adorable design is the favourite.

Buy now: Pug In A Cloche Hanging Decoration, £4, Sainsbury’s Home

Each year the Sainsbury’s Home design team work tirelessly to create the most unique and desirable decorations, based on the latest seasonal trends. According to the experts, it’s not just pooches that will adorn our Christmas trees this year – but animals of all shapes and sizes.

Sainsbury’s predicted bestsellers for Christmas 2018

1. Dog

2. Polar Bear

3. Penguin

4. Stag

5. Swan

‘Our Dalmatian, Dachshund and Pug claydough tree decorations have proved a hit with customers.’ Vicky goes on to explain. ‘Faithful fido is very much the favoured animal of the year this Christmas!’

In stores now: Claydough Dogs Assorted Hanging Decorations, £2.50 each, Sainsbury’s Home

Video Of The Week

Following on from the popularity of the mighty polar bear last year, there’s a fresh festive new design for Christmas 2018…

With adorable candy cane inspired hanging twine and pom-pom noses these bears are sure to be snapped up quick!

In stores now: Set of 3 White Pom Pom Nose Polar Bears, £4, Sainsbury’s Home

Which animals will you invite to decorate your Christmas tree this year?