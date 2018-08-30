Insightful study shows over half of us want to redecorate after the summer fades

Often January hogs the limelight as the month of resolutions and lifestyle changes, however new Pinterest research reveals September is just as key. The visual discovery engine conducted a nationwide survey to reveal key seasonal habits of Brits at home.

38 per cent of respondents believe September is the perfect time to redecorate our homes and make small lifestyle changes.

Seasonal changes

It makes logical sense to make positive lifestyle alterations in September, with the amount of changes already taking place. As the seasons change, the kids return to school and the shops fill with new season collections – it’s no wonder we might feel restless and in need of change.

According to the survey, over half of Brits (55 per cent) feel September has become synonymous with a feeling of ‘Back to Life’.

Pinterest has coined the phrase, explaining ”Back to Life’ is a term to summarise the post summer holiday period, in early September, when people are searching for inspiration to get back to life and back to reality after the summer.’

More ‘Me time’

More than a third of respondents (37 per cent) crave more ‘me’ time after the busy summer months.

Respondents were asked what changes they would like to make to their homes. Women (51 per cent) were more likely than men (35 per cent) to declare that decluttering was their first port of call.

As well as organising the home, 30 per cent confessed a desire to paint at least one room in the home with a new colour. 22 per cent admitted to aiming to give the house some TLC and repairs.

16 per cent showed a desire to purchase new furnishings. We can safely say we can add significantly to these statistics!

From trying new recipes to decluttering wardrobes ready for the new season, the results reflect how users are looking for inspiration at this time of year.

Will you be making seasonal changes to your home this season?