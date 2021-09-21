We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch has one of those enviable houses without a single thing out of place. Her white and grey home in Essex has gone down a storm with fans. If you love the look of her immaculate interior style, then we’ve got a treat for you, in the form of the Pep&Co autumn-winter homeware collection.

Due out at the end of September, you’ll find the range in store at Poundland and there are a few pieces we think you’ll be sold on. Whether you need some fresh bedroom ideas or want some updates for a grey living room, you can do just that for under £10.

Poundland AW21 Pep&Co collection

Glitzy, grey and glam… this range is set to sparkle. See those cushions? They’re from £5 each – and that sequin throw is £10. The whole range is super affordable so you can stock up on some monochrome hits to take your home from bland to grand.

We love the round storage box, which is priced at £4 – ideal for storing all number of bits and bobs. The eucalyptus in a vase is just £5 – we’re thinking a few of these dotted down a dining room table as a centrepiece would look incredible.

Layer up on those luxurious throws and cushions and give your grey bedroom ideas the star treatment. Mix sequins with velvet and use the embossed cushions to add interest with pattern.

Fancy livening up your bedside table? Both the swan and the double heart ornaments are £5 each.

Keen Mrs Hinch fans will also have spotted the white roses, a floral arrangement that the cleaning sensation would truly approve off. Arranged in a silver vase, priced at £5, they are the perfect coffee table centre piece.

To add some extra glamour to your living room or hallway ideas, there is also a glitzy mirror for £2. Whatever you choose, you can guarantee you’ll be channelling your inner Mrs Hinch!

The range hits stores nationwide from the end of September.