Get your bedroom in the Christmas spirit with this Primark Christmas bedding that shoppers are losing their baubles over.

Once upon a time getting ready for Christmas simply involved decking the halls and trimming the tree. However, in a year like 2020 we’ve spread the festivities into every corner of the house with the Christmas ‘doorscaping’ and ‘bedscaping’ trends. Primark Homes latest offering is perfect for nailing the latter.

Primark Christmas bedding

Christmas bedding doesn’t need to be bright red and dripping in Santa shapes. Primark’s bedding features a lovely mistletoe leaf design. A subtle nod to the festive season, that sticks to the botanical trend that has been big news this year.

The bedding is made out of brushed cotton, a soft fuzzy fabric perfect for snuggling up in during the cold winter nights. If you’ve been heaping up the blankets and pulling on the bedsocks in an attempt to stay warm, trust us, you need to try brushed cotton bedding.

A photo of the festive Primark bedding appeared on the Primark Home Instagram feed captioned: ‘Festive cosiness for a great night’s sleep 🌿,’ at the weekend. It quickly clocked up an incredible 21,000 likes and 184 comments.

‘I love this 😍,’ wrote one fan.

‘I’ve got this. SO cosy,’ commented another who’d already been lucky enough to snap up a set.

Another shopper tagged her friend writing: ‘We must go back looks so soft!!😱😍’

A set of the double bedding is currently priced at just £12. A perfect affordable gift to yourself this Christmas, or maybe a loved one this festive season.

Buy instore: Mistletoe brushed cotton bedding, £12, Primark

Why not indulge in the full Christmas bedscaping trend and pair yours with a few emerald scatter cushions. Replace your usual selection of bedroom houseplants with a mini Christmas tree, such as Bloom & Wild’s letterbox tiny trees.

Primark has extended its opening hour to help provide a safer and less crowded shopping experience for customers. Shops in retail parks and shopping centres will be open to at least 10 pm. While 11 stores will be open 24 hours a day until Christmas Day.

Will you be snuggling up with this mistletoe bedding?