Roll up, roll up, Primark has a new bedding launch, and it’ll take you right back to childhood outings to the circus where juggling clowns, toffee apples and helter skelters were the order of the day.

More Primark bedding to fall in love with: Primark’s beautiful Mulan homeware collection has been a knock out hit on Instagram

Debuting on the fashion and home retailer’s Instagram yesterday, a post of the nostalgic bedding set has already clocked up more than 20,000 likes and scores of comments from homeware fans who couldn’t get enough of the colourful collection.

One wrote: ‘Can’t wait to shop for the first time with my family here in America this weekend.’

A second wrote: ‘how cuttteeee is the lion 🦁 cushion 😍’

A third couldn’t wait to flag the collection to a friend saying: ‘oh my god look.. Does tag have the bedding set to match?? Xx’

While another hoped for an expansion to the collection, saying: ‘Hi – is this range done in a nursery option? Ie for cots?’

Primark kids circus bedding

The three-piece collection includes bedding (£9), a throw (£12) and a Lion Cushion (£5), meaning you can create a whole new bedroom look for you little ones for under £30.

Primark kids circus single duvet

From elephants on bicycles to bunting and bright yellow stars, there’s very little not to love about this cute duvet set.

Buy in-store now: Kids circus single duver cover and pillow set, £9, Primark

Primark kids circus throw

Video Of The Week

This pretty pale blue throw with go with a variety of neutral schemes, and also add a much needed touch of warmth as winter approaches.

In store now: Kids circus throw, £12, Primark

Primark kids circus lion cushion

Kids will have an absolutely roarsome time cuddling up to this tactile lion cushion. We love the fluffy mane!

In store now: Kids circus lion cushion, £5, Primark

Will you be snapping up all or part of Primark’s adorable kids circus bedding range?