Summer may be just around the corner, but surprise June downpours have had many of us reaching for our brollies as well as our nearest lightweight jumper/blanket. And one new launch that ticks the boxes for cosy and cool-weather friendly has been debuted by none other than budget fashion and homeware brand Primark.

It has unveiled a snuggle-worthy faux fur throw in two gorgeous shades – blush pink and grey – and it’s perfect for dressing up an occasional chair in the corner of your living room or adding texture and a pop of colour to plain bedding.

Buy in-store now: Faux Fur Throw, £10, Primark

When a snap of the homeware must-have was posted on Primark’s official Instagram account, savvy and style-conscious shoppers couldn’t get enough. The post clocked up more than 13,000 likes and scores of comments from those looking for the perfect home accessory to add a touch of comfort to their bedroom space and more, including those below:

We love the idea of draping one or even both faux fur throws over bare wooden floors to ensure our feet are met with a lovely cushion of fluff when hopping off the sofa. Match the faux fur colours to your existing pink/grey interiors scheme or be bold and go contrast with the more muted shades painted/wallpapered onto your walls.

Would you invest in the Primark Faux Fur Throw for your home?