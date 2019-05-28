Unicorns and commanding combinations of colour have taken homeware collections by storm. And not one to miss out on burgeoning bedroom trends, Primark have debuted a new bedding set that does a grown-up take on rainbow stripes – and shoppers can’t get enough of it.

Priced from £9, and made from sustainable cotton, the bedding set combines shades of pink, blue, yellow and more in vertical lines on one side, and boasts a plain duck egg colour on the other.

The two-for-the-price-of-one look has already amassed an ardent following on Instagram, with a post featuring the bedding clocking up more than 14,000 likes and more than 200 comments, including those below:

‘love this bed sheet set’

‘I need this’

‘new duvet vibes’

‘can we get this bedding[?]’

‘how beautiful’

We love the way it’s been styled up with a fluffy pink sheepskin throw, and set against a background of honey gold and white for contrast. And as for that simple breakfast served up on a chopping board, well that would certainly encourage us to linger under that pretty duvet for a little longer.

Buy in-store now: Rainbow stripe bedding, from £9, Primark

And if the above doesn’t take your fancy, the good news is that there’s another bedding set launch that could just tick your style boxes. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show may have been and gone, but garden flora and fauna are still providing much-needed inspiration for our interiors.

The floral bedding set – also priced from £9 – above also seemed to blossom when it was posted on Instagram, earning more than 9,000 likes and over 90 comments, including those below:

Buy in-store now: Floral bedding, from £9, Primark

‘looks amazing’

‘this…would look fab with your coral feature wall’

‘liking this very muchly’

‘Bedding is gorgeous would definitely look amazing in my room.’

Which is your favourite from the Primark Bedding featured above?