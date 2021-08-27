Tidy up with the new Primark kitchen range Instagram is raving about

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It doesn’t take much to get us excited about an Instagram-friendly kitchen shelf. However, we couldn’t help but clutch our debit card and prepare to run to the high street when we caught a glimpse of the latest Primark kitchen range on Instagram.

Though it wasn’t just the Ideal Home team who found themselves plotting new kitchen ideas when they spotted the new range. When a picture of the kitchen storage solutions from the range appeared on the brands Instagram they were quick to draw attention.

The post quickly clocked up 5,416 likes and many comments from eager shoppers.

‘I was waiting to see this. 😍😍😍😍😍,’ commented one excited Instagrammer.

‘Love this range & vibe 🙌’ wrote another.

Primark kitchen range

It’s not hard to see the appeal of the new Primark kitchen range, launched as part of the brands ‘Conscious Clarity’ collection. The beautiful homeware collection filled with neutral shades and texture would fool anyone into thinking they were from a high-end designer store.

Each piece in the collection has been created to help shoppers curate a sanctuary in their home to eliminate the external stresses of life.

That might sound like a lofty goal for some crockery, but do not underestimate the power of a well-curated kitchen shelf and stackable storage caddy. Even if its main stress-relieving power is helping you hunt for a teabag on a Monday morning.

The prices for the new collection start at an incredibly low £3.50. Here are just a few of the items in the kitchenware collection that have taken our fancy.

Butter Dish

Much chicer than plonking a tub of Lurpak on the table. Create the perfect breakfast tablescape with this elegant textured beige butter dish priced at £8.

Wooden lid canister

A glass canister never goes a miss when it comes to kitchen storage ideas. Perfect for filling with dried pasta or tea and coffee, the canisters are available in three sizes, prices starting at £3.50 for the smallest.

Ceramic glazed milk jug

Whether you use it for its intended purpose or as a stylish vase this ceramic jug is a beautiful addition to any kitchen. You would never guess that this lovely object cost just £8 from Primark.

Pinch pots

Pinch pots are a wonderful accessory for storing salt and spices in the kitchen. However, their use isn’t confined to that room.

They can make wonderful bedroom storage ideas for jewellery or hairclips. Alternatively, they are a clever home office idea for storing your paperclips in style.

We predict this Primark collection is going to be flying off the shelves.