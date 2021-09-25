We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Attention, rattan lovers! Primark is dropping its first full furniture collection, and everything, we mean everything, is under £100.

The new range of furniture and on-trend decor pieces is set to launch in October in selected stores. Primark’s new offering is, quite frankly, perfect if you’re on the lookout for some smart living room ideas that don’t break the bank.

Primark started teasing us with furniture pieces when it launched its bar cart and bedside tables last year. This latest offering complete with a rattan side table, shelving units, accent chairs and à la mode accessories has us over the moon.

As well as the furniture pieces, you can shop mirrors, rugs, wall art, lights and shades – all at Primark prices.

There’s a shift towards larger homeware pieces happening at Primark right now, as trading director Paul Baldwin explains. ‘Delivering extended ranges in newly created spaces within selected stores will help establish Primark as a growing destination not only for great home and lifestyle accessories at amazing prices but also for larger statement and functional pieces to complete a room,’ he says.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite pieces below.

Primark natural rattan sideboard

Rattan, warm wood tones, and a storage solution for small spaces, that isn’t an ugly plastic box. This rattan sideboard is priced at an incredible £60.

We imagine this working best in a hallway or living room for keeping things neat. Pop a candle and a couple of succulents on the top and you’re good to go.

Beige natural rattan glass topped side table

We’re a little bit obsessed with this circular side table, which is £90. It’s always a brilliant idea to introduce circles into your living room to offset all the other harsh angles and edges.

This side table fits the bill perfectly, and it’s two-tiered meaning more storage space. Plus, the glass top gives the illusion of more space.

Much better than blocky wooden furniture if you’re brainstorming small living room ideas.

Beige natural rattan lounge chair

Slouchy and sophisticated, this chair looks like something out of Dream Home Makeover on Netflix. But, it’s also just £90, we’re still pinching ourselves at the price.

A fab addition to prevent your living space from getting to matchy-matchy. This one also comes in black for a more contemporary look.

We’re also loving the tall standing shelves and nesting tables in the collection. Keep an eye out in-store as Primark Home is certainly no longer just a place for stocking up on autumnal candles.

Where to buy Primark furniture

The Primark rattan furniture will be arriving in these shopping locations:

Merryhill, Hanley, Cardiff, Manchester, Leeds Trinity, Newcastle, Coventry, Bristol, Bromley, Aberdeen, London OSE, Hull, Birmingham, Kingston, Milton Keynes, York Monks, Cross, Glasgow, Hammersmith, Lakeside, Meadowhall, Reading, Westfield, Braehead, Banbury, Doncaster.

Keep your eyes peeled and get ready to shop. We don’t think these pieces will be around for long.