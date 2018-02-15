If you're looking for bold summer brights and flamingos, you need to head down to Primark right now

Primark’s Palm Springs trend has us wanting to live the Californian dream! Inspired by retro photography, this bold collection is kitsch, quirky and fun, with plenty of visual impact for an LA worthy pad.

If you too are California dreaming check out these stylish bargains…

Give your bedroom a tropical vibe with the addition of this palm print bed linen. The large-scale leaf print sits on a pink background. Pair with the Flamingo and Palm tree print cushions for an ultra kitsch look.

Hero pieces from the new collection have to be the funky shaped neon lights; with a flamingo (above) and catcus design (below). These cool lights are bound to sell out fast, especially at Primark’s bargain prices!

Here’s another reason they will sell out quick; Neon lights are the latest must-have home accessory

The bohemian Cali vibes running through this collection continues with old-school clocks, metallic mirrors and quirky photo frames. Don’t shy away from bold contrasting tones – by pairing leafy greens with pretty pinks, and sunshine yellow brights with shades of aqua.

The pairing of pink and aqua works beautifully on this two-tone sequin cushion, that you simply brush to display your chosen of the two shades.

A retro sideboard dressed with pineapples and catcus motifs feels very of the moment! The pineapple continues to be very on-trend for this summer, as it was for last year.

For the neutral fans there’s the Restore & Nurture collection, also in store now. This range features a mix of marble, concrete and rope textured accessories to help create a serene feel for your home; adding a wellness element where the home becomes a mini sanctuary for reflection and rejuvenation.

Natural materials and muted colours take precedence over strong brights for this For this tranquil range of accessories. Where there are patterns, they remain delicate florals in soft earthy shades, in stark contrast to the pops of brights with the Palm Springs home collection.

If the Restore & Nurture range is much more up your street, you’d be quick because it’s only around for a short while long. Palm Springs is in for the next few months, while stocks last.