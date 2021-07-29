We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hot off the press: Primark’s travel-inspired homeware collection is a huge hit – not only in-store but on social media, too.

Inspired by destinations across the globe, it’s fair to say our pent-up wanderlust over the last year has helped feed into the popularity of the new range. A recent post of one of the new bedding ranges racked up over 15k likes on its Primark Home Instagram page.

Boho-inspired interiors are one of the biggest home decor trends of this year, and the range includes everything you need to transform your home, from tactile cushions to vibrantly patterned bedding. Here are a few of our other favourite pieces we can’t wait to snap up.

Primark’s high summer home collection

Textured cushions

We love how tactile these new cushions are – ideal for transforming your best sofa, armchair or bed. Priced at £10 each these are an on-trend update.

Add a smattering of rattan accessories along with a whole heap of plants, you’ve got yourself a super-tropical looking summer spot.

Belly Basket

Creating a bathroom sanctuary couldn’t be easier either, with new accessories starting from as little as £6. Can you ever have too many baskets?

At £8 this belly basket is a chic way to store extra towels in the bathroom or as a chic large plant pot holder.

Patterned bedding

If you’re after a new bedding set, then you’ll want to check out Primark’s new summer designs – guaranteed to whisk you away to sunnier climes. With prices starting at £11 for a single set this pink and earthy terracotta colour combo is a total winner.

Candles

Video Of The Week

Primark’s gold elephants, palm-print accessories and jungle-inspired wall hangings mean you can theme a room or just add a few global touches here and there. However, it’s the new ‘Mood’ collection of candles for £1.50 that we are keen to get our hands on to give our homes a much needed relaxing holiday scent.

With holidays very much still not an option for some, adding some mood-boosting exotic accessories to our homes has to be the next best thing.