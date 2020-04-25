We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are keen to try growing your own vegetables at home but can’t get hold off any seeds or plants, try giving propagation ago.

Propagating leftover vegetables or fresh herbs is an easy way to start your own vegetable patch for free. ‘You can easily use your leftover stalks to grow your own salad essentials with this method,’ explains sustainability warrior, Lynne Lambourne. ‘You can even grow your own herbs and spices.’

‘Not only does this reduce your household waste but you don’t need lots of space to do it. It’s a great skill to learn and also a fantastic way to teach children how to be more sustainable.’

With the help of gardening brand, Gardena, here are a few of Lynne’s top tip to grow your salad with leftovers from the fridge.

How to propagate vegetables

1.Lettuce

‘Start with the staple salad ingredient, both gem and romaine varieties work well,’ Lynne explains. ‘You need to keep the stalk that you would normally waste and place this in a glass or clear container with some water and lots of sunlight; windowsills and balconies work well.’

‘Change the water daily and as the days pass you will begin to see the stem sprout, once the sprout has grown and the roots begin to show it’s planting time.’

When it comes to planting up simply pop your propagated lettuce into a pot or vegetable patch with damp potting soil. Make sure it is somewhere that gets plenty of sunlight.

2.Celery

Celery is one of the most versatile ingredients in the fridge, but can often be forgotten about. You can easily grow more of this surprisingly useful veg by following the same method as the lettuce. ‘But this time use the white roots of the stalks and place them into the water with good sunlight,’ explains Lynne.

‘Be sure to change the water daily and when the leaves start to sprout, plant the growing roots in damp soil.’

3.Spring onions

These are super easy to propagate. Simply keep the roots of the onions and cover them in water with access to lots of sunlight and change the water daily.

4.Herbs

Herbs can be propagated from stalks in a similar way to lettuce. However, for root herbs such as ginger and garlic, you will need to treat them a little differently.

For ginger simply plant it straight into well-watered potting soil with the head of the ginger popping out the soil. Keep it at approximately 20 degrees. When gree shoots appear it is ready to use. For garlic wait for it to begin to sprout before following a similar process.

Will you be making use of your leftovers this weekend?