The Queen Mother’s former Caribbean retreat is on sale – and it’s fit for a royal

First built in 1959 by renowned architect Robert Hartley in the classic West Indian style, it has played host to a number of A-list guests over the decades including the late Queen Mother, and enjoyed a complete renovation in 2012. Among it many other features, the property benefits from generous staff quarters, a gardener's quarters with a bedroom and shower and a separate flower room, powder room, bar and music centre. Exterior

A winding brick path and low box hedges lead up to a curved entranceway. The unusual roof design helps this home blend seamlessly with the surrounding hillsides.

Reception Room

This light and airy space is decorated in calming colours, with Jamaican paintings from an extensive collection adorning the walls and burnished gold chandeliers making a timeless style statement. The unusual arch cut outs also make for a striking design detail.

Bedroom

The cathedral ceiling gives this room a real sense of height and the mahogany four-posted bed with canopy drapes takes full advantage of this.

Bathroom

The modern roll top bath and large white wooden shutters leading out to views beyond makes this a perfect spot for a scenic soak. Twin sinks with individual mirrors mean they’ll be no arguing over space when getting ready in the mornings.

Kitchen

This is very much a chef’s kitchen and there is very little you couldn’t cook on the double gas range and double oven. The pea green kitchen units may not be for everyone, but they certainly offer plenty of storage space for your kitchen crockery, cutlery and more.

Veranda

One of several covered terraces, you can enjoy amazing views and as well as gentle sea breezes throughout the year. This area is also ideal as an informal entertaining space.

Swimming Pool

The villa is built around this circular 30-foot-diameter swimming pool. And with temperatures in Jamaica averaging between 27°C and 29°C, there’ll always be an excuse to go for a refreshing dip.

Garden

The lush gardens surrounding this one-of-a-kind home are bursting with bougainvillea and flanked by mature trees. If the new owners are green-fingered they’ll be absolutely in their element.

Little Hill is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate for $6.5 million.

