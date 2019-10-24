This unique London home takes the trend for bringing the outside in, to a whole new level. With dried hop vines suspended from beams, terracotta plants pots and indoor trees throughout – this home feels like a secret garden oasis in the middle of the city. With plenty of extra quirky touches thrown in.

The property is set over the top two floors of the building. The interior, on the whole, bares clear evidence of the owners artistic nature and genuinely demonstrates how internal decoration can evoke independently different emotions.

From the street you’d never guess a secret indoor garden was hidden behind the brick exterior…

Exterior

Describing this property the agents say, ‘This extraordinary property is a truly unique space in a converted former G. Wallin and Co Tin-Box factory.’ These beautiful buildings, in the heart of Borough, were developed in the 1820’s.

Living room

The quirky south London home is owned by the Quay brothers, who are well-known in the world of film and theatre. It’s fitting their home is has a theatrical feel, with it’s many quirky curios.

Dining area

On the lower floor is a large open-plan space which accommodates the kitchen, living and dining zones. The second floor is accessed via a cast iron spiral staircase, revealing the mezzanine level comprising of a bedroom and bathroom.

Kitchen

Aside from the abundance of plants the kitchen is home to a striking/scary manikin. It’s almost to be expected in this house of quirky objects.

Bedroom

The bedroom shares a mezzanine floor space with the bathroom. The two zones are characterfully divided by full-height shutters.

Bathroom

Plants in the bathroom has becoming a huge trend. This home is certainly onboard with the idea, as there are plants galore. A skylight directly above the bath adds to the sense of ambience in this plant-filled sanctuary. Stargazing bubble bath anyone?

Notice the totally unique cobble stone flooring, you don’t see that indoors often do you.

Roof terrace

In addition to the indoor garden there is an external one too by way of this rooftop terrace. Out of season it’s not looking its best, but in summer this space will look blooming lovely.

This unique home is currently on the market with agents Williams Lynch via Zoopla, with an asking price of £1.15million.

Would you like to call this quirky property home?