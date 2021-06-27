We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fancy following in the footsteps of 007 and staying in a James Bond-themed windmill in the Norfolk Broads? This converted property is ideal for a getaway or as a treat for a film enthusiast and it’s set in beautiful landscaped gardens with incredible views and its very own mooring on the River Thurne.

So, what can expect from Bond Island windmill? Well, it was once owned by Roger Moore and comes with a quirky interior that pays homage to the 300-year-old converted windmill’s James Bond heritage. You’ll get 360-degree views of the scenery, be able to enjoy a martini (shaken not stirred) outside on one of the seating areas, and even hire a boat from one of the many local boatyards.

Interested? Let’s see why this windmill has a ‘license to thrill’!

Stay at Bond Island Windmill

Location

As we said, Bond Island windmill is set on the stunning waterways of the Norfolk Broads and within easy reach of lots of wonderful coastline. Surrounded by water and panoramic views, you may be lucky enough to see some of the local wildlife, or even do a spot of fishing off of your private mooring.

Look to the top of the windmill and you’ll spot a balcony on the fourth and top floor of the mill – imagine the pictures of the views you could get from up there!

Living area

There’s a lot to take in in this film-themed room, from the feature wall full of nostalgic posters, to the telescope, which allows you to do a bit of stargazing. There are two sofas, one of which is a sofa bed, and for such a tall, airy building, it’s extremely warm and welcoming.

On the other side of the room you’ll see a compact dining spot, with a wood-burning stove to keep you cosy on cooler nights. The patio doors lead out onto the main decking area, while the staircase goes up to the first floor, which we’ll come to shortly.

We like the mix of the dark painted ceiling, striped walls and even the old cinema film reel on display.

Kitchen

You can’t have a windmill without enjoying the circular architecture, and this is no more apparent than in the kitchen. The cabinetry has been built to frame the rounded shape of the room, and all appliances have been included, from an electric oven and hob, to a microwave, fridge-freezer and washer-dryer.

Our favourite part are the walls, where you can some of the windmill’s old brick and plaster, along with exposed pipes for an industrial feel. And that wall-mounted anchor is a total show-stopper!

Hooks for hats, vintage storage and a sturdy bench on which to perch all add to this windmill’s quirky aesthetic.

Bedroom

There are three bedrooms in total, but this is our favourite, with its round bed to match the room shape. And then there’s the striped walls and painted ceiling that echoes that downstairs.

Exterior

Outside, the main decking area is perfect for al-fresco dining – imagine sitting out here enjoying your breakfast in the sunshine, or an evening meal as the sun goes down.

Video Of The Week

You’ll find little nods to James Bond in every space – even tranquil areas like this small seating spot.

Bond Island Windmill sleeps five guests, plus two dogs, and a seven-night stay costs from £1,904.

To make a booking or see more of this unique property, visit the website. But we can’t imagine it’ll be available for long.