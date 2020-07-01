These are the quirkiest houses for sale on Rightmove right now – including a windmill of dreams

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hands up if you’ve spent a large proportion of lockdown browsing property websites and perusing potential new homes – *arm shoots straight in the air*. Well the experts at Rightmove have obviously got our number. Because they’ve highlighted three of the quirkiest properties for sale right now, for our daily property fix.

Discover a beautifully renovated windmill complex, an old sea fort off the Kent shoreline, and an iconic tower with unparalleled views of the south coast.

‘It’s always fascinating when we come across the more unusual buildings on Rightmove,’ says Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside. ‘Especially ones that are steeped in history. Or those with award-winning designs that people could use for inspiration in their own homes.’

Three of the quirkiest properties on Rightmove

1. A charming Grade II-listed 19th century windmill in West Sussex

Towering over the stunning South Downs countryside in West Sussex, is this superbly renovated, Grade II-listed windmill complex. On the market for a cool £3 million, Clayton Windmills is comprised of four buildings. A 19th-century windmill and attached roundhouse, and a converted granary and 20th-century mill house. All of which sit in grounds of an acre and a half.

The house itself was the recipient of two RIBA awards in 2017, including a Conservation Award.

The Clayton Windmills, known locally as Jack and Jill, are perched high above the village of Clayton. They’re just seven miles north of bustling Brighton.

2. A centuries-old sea fort in Kent

This 150-year-old sea defence is a bomb-proof fort marooned off the Kent coast, where the Medway and the Thames meet.

Up for sale for £2 million, Grain Tower Battery can only be accessed by boat or helicopter, or a half-mile walk at low tide.

The unique building, which has an unforgettable address, Number 1, The Thames, was built around 1855, and is planted on a spit of land on the Isle of Grain.

It sits a kilometre off the Isle of Grain shore at the strategically important point where the Thames meets the Medway. The original tower is similar in design to the Martello towers, which were first constructed as a defence against Napoleon in the early 19th century. In need of total renovation, this is one for somebody looking to take on a big project.

3. A 220ft tall historical concrete tower

This iconic concrete tower, which measures a dizzying 220 ft high, is a Grade II-listed property that boasts truly unique views of the New Forest.

Sway Tower, also known as Peterson’s Folly, is a remarkable 14-storey building in Hampshire that has been listed for sale for £2.5million.

It’s believed to be the tallest non-reinforced concrete structure in the world, and also comes with a swimming pool and tennis court.

Offering possibly the best views in the whole of the South of England, taking in the panoramic Solent and the Isle Of Wight from a rarely-seen elevated perspective.

Which one would you choose?