Roost episode 9: Win a Graham and Brown mural

Roost episode 9 is jam-packed with ideas, including texture design, how to plant a window box and our competition to win a wall mural from Graham and Brown
Jenny McFarlane
    • a samsung navy and white fridge freezer in a kitchen with marble effect wallpaper and brass lighting

    Image credit: Samsung

    Roost episode 9 is here and it’s time to take in all the home inspo, including texture design ideas, how to choose the best fridge and how to plant a window box.

    And, for UK viewers, two lucky winners have the chance to win a bespoke wall mural from Graham and Brown worth a whopping £500 each.

    Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is watch and then answer the question below.

    a samsung fridge freezer in a bright colourful kitchen with pink accents and blue cabinetry

    Image credit: Samsung

    Watch Roost Episode 9

    So what exactly is in Roost episode 9?

    Well, you’ll find out how to choose the right fridge for your needs because our fridges are one of the most – if not the most – used appliances in the family home.

    It’s also likely to be the largest appliance in your kitchen, and one you hope will last for years. So choosing the right one can feel like a weighty decision.

    We take you through fridge styles, budgeting, layout ideas and storage options.

    industrial boho style loft lounge living room - dunelm

    Image credit: Dunelm

    Next up, we uncover the tricky art of texture design. Texture is a bit of a buzzword in interior design.  Without texture a scheme can fall seriously short of the mark. Simply put, texture is an object’s physical feel or look.

    Everything from a boucle throw or a fringed or colourful cushion to a suede wall or a marble backsplash count as texture, as well as how an area of a room is able to draw attention to itself. We take you through the easiest ways to add texture to your living space.

    a window box on a windo with blue shutters - Future

    Image credit: Future PLC

    Finally, if you’re a gardening novice, window boxes are both the perfect small space gardening solution and they can also make a classic addition to the windowsills of country cottages with rambling plots. We’ve got the lowdown on how to plant your window boxes.

    So, put your feet up and get ready to be inspired by Roost episode 9:

    graham and brown temple wall mural in a living room with houseplants and bench

    Image credit: Graham and Brown

    Roost episode 9 competition

    In the ninth episode of Roost, we’ve teamed up with Graham and Brown to give away a bespoke mural for a feature wall in your home for two lucky winners.

    Hand drawn, digitally printed, and finished to the highest quality, Graham & Brown’s murals are fully customised prints designed to transform any wall and make a house a home.

    Each mural is crafted with passion through the combination of their love of design and innovative printing techniques to provide a unique feature wall for any home.
    As experts in colour and design, Graham & Brown have created a range of statement mural designs inspired to create the perfect feature wall. Due to the bespoke nature of the product, you can rest assured you have a one-of-a-kind design on your wall.
    All you need to do to enter is watch the episode and fill in the form below.

