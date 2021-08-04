We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roost episode 9 is here and it’s time to take in all the home inspo, including texture design ideas, how to choose the best fridge and how to plant a window box.

And, for UK viewers, two lucky winners have the chance to win a bespoke wall mural from Graham and Brown worth a whopping £500 each.

Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is watch and then answer the question below.

Watch Roost Episode 9

So what exactly is in Roost episode 9?

Well, you’ll find out how to choose the right fridge for your needs because our fridges are one of the most – if not the most – used appliances in the family home.

It’s also likely to be the largest appliance in your kitchen, and one you hope will last for years. So choosing the right one can feel like a weighty decision.

We take you through fridge styles, budgeting, layout ideas and storage options.

Next up, we uncover the tricky art of texture design. Texture is a bit of a buzzword in interior design. Without texture a scheme can fall seriously short of the mark. Simply put, texture is an object’s physical feel or look.

Everything from a boucle throw or a fringed or colourful cushion to a suede wall or a marble backsplash count as texture, as well as how an area of a room is able to draw attention to itself. We take you through the easiest ways to add texture to your living space.

Finally, if you’re a gardening novice, window boxes are both the perfect small space gardening solution and they can also make a classic addition to the windowsills of country cottages with rambling plots. We’ve got the lowdown on how to plant your window boxes.

So, put your feet up and get ready to be inspired by Roost episode 9:

Roost episode 9 competition

In the ninth episode of Roost, we’ve teamed up with Graham and Brown to give away a bespoke mural for a feature wall in your home for two lucky winners.

Hand drawn, digitally printed, and finished to the highest quality, Graham & Brown’s murals are fully customised prints designed to transform any wall and make a house a home.