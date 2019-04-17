Sainsbury’s Easter decorations reveal surprising new seasonal hero

Bunnies and Easter go hand in hand, like reindeer at Christmas right? What if we told you latest sales of Sainsbury’s Easter decorations have revealed a new character is taking over? It would seem it’s the year of the pig. Yes, that’s right the Easter pig is a thing.

We couldn’t quite believe it ourselves, but we have it on good authority that pigs are set to be the star of many Easter decorating schemes this year.

Sainsbury’s seasonal team reveals its new pig decorations are flying off the shelves in the run-up to the long weekend. Turn out pigs really do fly!

‘The Easter pig might seem unexpected? But wanting to try something new, and find a friend for the Easter bunny, we decided to expand the range to offer a whole host of piggy pieces,’ explains Vicky Wright, Buying Manager for Seasonal, Sainsbury’s Home.

Sainsbury’s Easter decorations

‘The hero of the farmyard, our jolly Easter character has sparked the imaginations of pig-lovers all over the country,’ says Vicky.

This alternative Easter hero features on mugs, plush toys, cushions and fun headwear.

Perk yourself up in the mornings with a cuppa in this fabulous pink piggy mug.

These playful piggy boppers are sure to be a big hit with the little ones.

Not just for Easter, this cushion is perfect to add personality to a pig lovers home all year round.

While traditionally we associate bunnies and chick motifs with Easter, the new range of Sainsbury’s pig accessories and gifts are set to change things this year – after proving to be a huge hit with customers.

Will there be a plush pig character joining your decorations this Easter?