Who says bunnies are just for Easter? This new Next Easter tableware is almost too cute to put away after the seasonal celebrations.

It features dinnerware decorated with adorable rabbit illustrations, in a mix of sunflower yellow and natural taupe, bunny-shaped table accessories and pretty embellished textiles.

The new collection is in stores and online now, in time for dressing Easter tables to perfection.

With the trend for Easter decorations growing, this new collection is bound to be a big hit. Rather than a egg-tastic themed print the range is suitably subtle, in comparison to some Easter ranges on the market.

For country-inspired homes and those who love rabbits, this collection is ideal for hosting any dining occasion throughout the year – making it great value for money.

The table runner and napkin holders are the most ‘Easter’ themed pieces from the collection. These might be the two items reserved solely for dressing the Easter table.

However the rest of the collection is perfect for everyday use.

Buy now: Bunny Table Runner, £12, Next

With a ‘Mummy’, ‘Daddy’ and ‘Baby bunny’ design there’s a dedicated mug for the whole family.

Buy now: Bunny Mugs, £4 each, Next

The dishwasher safe plates would make a sunny addition to an existing tableware set. At 19cm in diameter these plates are the perfect size for serving hearty slices of carrot cake or hot cross buns.

Buy now: Set of 4 Bunny Side Plates, £12. Next

Season in style with the help of these adorable rabbit salt and pepper pots. The cute duo live in a sweet yellow fenced pen, to add a further touch of decoration to the Easter dining table.

Buy now: Bunny Salt and Pepper Pots, £10, Next

Hop down to stores now to pick up this fabulous new Spring collection.