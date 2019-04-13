It appears decorating a tree is no longer just for Christmas. John Lewis Easter decorations are flying off the shelves, proving the trend for seasonal decorating is on the up.

With Christmas decorations back in the loft, Brits are embracing this new Easter trend with gusto. According to John Lewis & Partners, more customers than ever before are decorating their homes for the seasonal celebrations, in the same spirit as they do Christmas.

Sales of John Lewis Easter decorations are already up 32 per cent on last year, and expected to increase further in the coming days, with Easter trees, wreaths and decorations all seeing like hot cakes – or should that be hot cross buns.

‘In a move on from the traditional Christmas tree, customers are now also dressing a tree for Easter’ explains Lisa Rutherford Partner & Buyer, Stationary and Seasonal Event at John Lewis & Partners.

Easter decorating ideas

‘Our White Decorative Tree has proven very popular, with sales up 80 per cent compared to last year. We also have a brand new Blossom Tree for customers looking for something truly showstopping.’

Buy now: Talking Table Decorative Easter Tree, £15, John Lewis & Partners

If you’re not ready to go all out and buy a tree this year? Why not create your own with a simple twig decoration. Dress the branches with multi-coloured egg decorations to instantly create a seasonal focal point on tables and sideboards.

Looking for decorating tips? ‘A wreath on your front door is a simple way to make a statement,’ says Bethan Harwood, Partner & Home Design Stylist at John Lewis.

‘Unlike the bold colours of Christmas, the colour palette of Easter tends to be softer, with lots of pastel tones. This year, lilac is the key colour. Use it for table dressing and hanging decorations.’

Dress the table in style with the simple addition of decorative eggs tied onto cutlery with delicate ribbon ties. A faux bird nest filled with edible eggs makes a fun and fabulous table centrepiece for Easter celebrations.

John Lewis & Partners will be running Easter activity in all shops between 13th – 16th April, including egg hunts, food and drink tastings, personal styling and Home design talks.

Will you be decorating a tree this Easter?